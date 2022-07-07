Thursday, Jul 07, 2022
National

Assam Logs 196 New Covid-19 Cases

196 new cases of Covid-19 were recorded in Assam.

covid-19 (Representational Image) PTI

Updated: 07 Jul 2022 1:49 pm

Assam has recorded 196 fresh COVID-19 cases, which took the tally to 7,25,677, the National Health Mission (NHM) said in a bulletin. 


At least 196 coronavirus patients were detected across the state from 1,758 sample tests on Wednesday with a positivity rate of 11.15 percent, it said. 


The NHM said 74 new cases were found from the Kamrup Metropolitan district, comprising Guwahati city, followed by 30 from Kamrup and 20 from Dibrugarh.


No death due to the infection was recorded in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said. 


With a total of 7,25,677 COVID-19 cases in Assam, the overall positivity rate stands at 2.56 percent. More than 2.84 crore sample tests for the infection have been conducted.           

Altogether 7,16,733 COVID-19 patients have so far recovered from the disease and have been discharged from various hospitals and COVID care centers.


Assam now has 956 active patients, and many of them are being treated at different hospitals and CCCs across the state while several are undergoing home isolation.


The NHM also said over 4.67 crore doses of vaccines, including 7,29,700 precaution jabs, have been administered to eligible beneficiaries.

