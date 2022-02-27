Sunday, Feb 27, 2022
Assam Logs 11 New COVID-19 Cases, Tally At 7,24,099

Assam had recorded 18 cases against the testing of 3,763 samples on Friday

Updated: 27 Feb 2022 8:45 pm

Assam on Saturday registered a decrease in fresh COVID-19 cases with 11 more people testing positive for the infection, seven less than the previous day, the National Health Mission (NHM) said. During the day, the state tested 2,358 samples for COVID-19, the NHM bulletin said.

Assam had recorded 18 cases against the testing of 3,763 samples on Friday. One person had succumbed to the infection on Friday while no fresh fatality was recorded during the day.

Kamrup Metropolitan district, which primarily comprises Guwahati city, reported four fresh cases, followed by two each in Hailakandi and Jorhat, and one in Barpeta. The NHM said that the number of patients who recovered from the disease decreased to 41 on Saturday from 73 people on the previous day. In Assam, 7,15,881 COVID-19 patients have so far recovered from COVID-19.

The total number of deaths of COVID-19 infected people stands at 7,985, including 1,347 with co-morbidities, the bulletin said. Currently, the state has a total of 233 active coronavirus cases. With 7,24,099 total COVID-19 cases in Assam, the overall positivity rate stands at 2.56 per cent against the total testing of 2,83,00,830 samples so far. The bulletin said a total of 4,32,51,233 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered.

With PTI Inputs

