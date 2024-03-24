Assam: IIT-Guwahati Student On Way To Join Islamic State Terror Group Nabbed By Police

An IIT-Guwahati student who was allegedly on way to join the terror group Islamic State (ISIS) has been arrested by Assam Police. The fourth year student who hails from Delhi’s Okhla had claimed on a social media platform and emails that he intended to join the terror outfit.
The student had gone missing from the campus and was later traced from Hajo in Assam’s Kamrup district by the police.
The incident comes nearly four days after police said ISIS India chief Haris Farooqi alias Harish Ajmal Farukhi and his associate Anurag Singh alias Rehan were arrested in Dhubri district after they had crossed over from Bangladesh.
"Reference IIT Guwahati student pleading allegiance to ISIS - the said student has been detained while travelling and further lawful follow up would take place," Assam’s Director-General of Police GP Singh posted on X.
The police said it detained the accused after he had sent the mail that he was on way to join the terror group. Subsequently, the police verified the authenticity of the mail and contacted IIT-Guwahati authorities who informed that the said student had been "missing' since afternoon and his mobile phone was also switched off.
The police started a search to locate him, and he was nabbed from the Hajo area, around 30 kilometers from Guwahati, in the evening with the help of locals.
Later, the student was detained and kept at Assam’s Special Task Force (STF) office for questioning. The police have found a black flag, "purportedly similar to that of ISIS", and an Islamic manuscript in the hostel room of the student.
The police said it has started further investigation in the matter.