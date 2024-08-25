Assam: CM Sarma Says 2 Bangladeshi Infiltrators Were Arrested, Sent Back From Badarpur Railway Stn

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed that two Bangladeshi nationals who had illegally entered India were detected and deported. The pair were arrested at Badarpur railway station and were sent back to Bangladesh on Friday night.
Sarma on Saturday emphasised that Hindus from Bangladesh did not try to enter India amid the ongoing crisis in the neighbouring country.
Sarma in a post on X wrote, "Two Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended at Badarpur railway station by @assampolice."
"In collaboration with the BSF, Assam Police successfully pushed them back across the border last night," the chief minister added.
The apprehended individuals were identified as Masum Khan, resident of an area under Modelganj police station of Bangladesh, and Sonia Akhtar of Dhaka.
They reportedly entered India through the Madhoppur (Bangladesh)-Agartala route and were en route to Bengaluru, Sarma said.
'Bangladeshi Hindus Have Not Tried To Enter India': Himanta Sarma
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday claimed that Hindus have not tried to enter India from Bangladesh since the neighbouring country plunged into instability.
“Hindus are staying and fighting in Bangladesh. In the last one month, not a single Hindu person has been detected trying to enter India,” he said at a press conference in Silchar.
He also asserted that Muslims from the neighbouring country were attempting to crossover to seek employment in India's textile sector.
“35 Muslim infiltrators have been arrested in the past one month... they are trying to enter... but those coming are headed for Bangalore, Tamil Nadu, Coimbatore to work in the textile industry,” the CM claimed.
“We have intercepted and pushed them back. Fortunately or unfortunately, they belong to one community,” he said.
The infiltrators trying to enter through Tripura, travel via Karimganj in Assam by train and reach the south Indian cities, Sarma said.
Those trying to enter India illegally are being apprehended by the police force of Assam and Tripura, and the BSF, he said.
Sarma maintained that if Hindus wanted to come, they would have done so at the time of Partition.
(With PTI inputs)