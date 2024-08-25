National

Assam: CM Sarma Says 2 Bangladeshi Infiltrators Were Arrested, Sent Back From Badarpur Railway Stn

The apprehended individuals were identified as Masum Khan, resident of an area under Modelganj police station of Bangladesh, and Sonia Akhtar of Dhaka.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma |
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed that two Bangladeshi nationals who had illegally entered India were detected and deported. The pair were arrested at Badarpur railway station and were sent back to Bangladesh on Friday night.

Sarma on Saturday emphasised that Hindus from Bangladesh did not try to enter India amid the ongoing crisis in the neighbouring country.

Assam rape accused dies by jumping into pond - PTI
Assam: Prime Accused In Minor's Rape Case Dies By Jumping Into Pond After Escaping Custody; Villagers Stop Burial

BY Outlook Web Desk

Sarma in a post on X wrote, "Two Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended at Badarpur railway station by @assampolice."

"In collaboration with the BSF, Assam Police successfully pushed them back across the border last night," the chief minister added.

The apprehended individuals were identified as Masum Khan, resident of an area under Modelganj police station of Bangladesh, and Sonia Akhtar of Dhaka.

They reportedly entered India through the Madhoppur (Bangladesh)-Agartala route and were en route to Bengaluru, Sarma said.

People Power: Nourin Sultana Toma, a student at Dhaka University, at the university campus in Dhaka, Bangladesh - Photo: AP
Bangladesh Diary: The Best Of Times And The Worst Of Times

BY Farah Ghuznavi

'Bangladeshi Hindus Have Not Tried To Enter India': Himanta Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday claimed that Hindus have not tried to enter India from Bangladesh since the neighbouring country plunged into instability.

“Hindus are staying and fighting in Bangladesh. In the last one month, not a single Hindu person has been detected trying to enter India,” he said at a press conference in Silchar.

He also asserted that Muslims from the neighbouring country were attempting to crossover to seek employment in India's textile sector.

“35 Muslim infiltrators have been arrested in the past one month... they are trying to enter... but those coming are headed for Bangalore, Tamil Nadu, Coimbatore to work in the textile industry,” the CM claimed.

“We have intercepted and pushed them back. Fortunately or unfortunately, they belong to one community,” he said.

The infiltrators trying to enter through Tripura, travel via Karimganj in Assam by train and reach the south Indian cities, Sarma said.

Those trying to enter India illegally are being apprehended by the police force of Assam and Tripura, and the BSF, he said.

Sarma maintained that if Hindus wanted to come, they would have done so at the time of Partition.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 5 Live Score: All Eyes On Babar Azam After Shan Masood Falls Early
  2. England Vs Sri Lanka: Kamindu Mendis' Ton In Vain As Hosts Wrap Up Five-Wicket Win - In Pics
  3. Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 4 In Pics: Mushfiqur Rahim Misses Double Ton
  4. Bangladesh Murder Case: Will Shakib Al Hasan Play 2nd PAK Vs BAN Test? Here's What BCB Prez Said
  5. ENG Vs SL, 1st Test: Sri Lanka Triumph Shows England Not 'One-Dimensional', Says Ollie Pope
Football News
  1. Indian Super League 2024-25: Mohammedan Sporting Club Joins Top Tier, Bringing Total Teams To 13
  2. Serie A: Paulo Fonseca Disappointed In Milan's Lack Of Defensive Responsibility
  3. La Liga: Hansi Flick Lauds Robert Lewandowski After Recent Barcelona Form
  4. Inter 2-0 Lecce, Serie A: Matteo Darmian, Hakan Calhanoglu Get Nerazzurri Back On Track
  5. Premier League: Arsenal 'Test' Will Help Villa Understand Who They Are Says Unai Emery After Defeat
Tennis News
  1. US Open: Carlos Alcaraz Twists Right Ankle In Training But Not Worried About Injury
  2. US Open 2024 Women's Singles Preview: Swiatek, Sabalenka, Gauff Top The Bill At Flushing Meadows
  3. US Open 2024: Preview, Players To Watch, Stats - All You Need To Know
  4. US Open 2024: Schedule, Prize Money, When And Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  5. US Open 2024: Emma Raducanu Trains With 7-Year-Old Fan, Poised & Ready To Reclaim Her 2021 Crown
Hockey News
  1. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  2. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  3. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  4. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  5. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Maharashtra Man, 42, Rapes 12-Year-Old Girl; Arrested By Police
  2. RG Kar Medical College Ex-Principal’s Home Raided By CBI In 'Financial Irregularities' Case
  3. 'No Dalits, OBC Among Miss India Winners': Rahul Gandhi Reiterates Need For Caste Census
  4. Cabinet Endorses Unified Pension Scheme: What Sets It Apart From Existing NPS?
  5. Will It Be The End Of The 'Double Engine' Sarkar In Haryana This Time? 
Entertainment News
  1. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  2. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
  3. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
  4. Gulzar: Showcasing Angst, With Beauty
  5. On His 90th Birthday, A Tribute To Gulzar From Pakistan
US News
  1. 10 Gen Z Slangs You Should Know
  2. ‘Ohio’ Is The Latest Gen Z Slang, Here’s What It Means
  3. Starbucks And Stanley Cup Collab For Fall Merch Drop | Here’s What It Includes
  4. Subway Offers $6.99 Footlongs In Limited-Time Deal
  5. Brooklynite Ella Emhoff Shines At DNC In Gown Made By A TikTokker
World News
  1. Middle East LIVE: Israel Declares State Of Emergency; No Sign Of Progress In Gaza Ceasefire
  2. Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Arrested In France For 'Lack Of Moderation' In App
  3. Middle East: Israel And Hezbollah Launch Attacks As Gaza Ceasefire Talks Drag On
  4. French Police Arrest Suspect In Synagogue Fire After It Injures Police Officer
  5. Germany: Police Detain A Suspect In Solingen Knife Attack That Killed Three
Latest Stories
  1. Weekly Horoscope For August 25th To August 31st: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Janmashtami 2024: Date, History, Significance And Impact On All Zodiac Signs
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 24, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  4. Shikhar Dhawan Announces Retirement From International And Domestic Cricket
  5. Kolkata: Biker Harasses Bengali Actor, Attacks Car; Detained By Police | Video
  6. Uttar Pradesh: SP-Congress Begin Deliberations Over By-poll Seat Sharing
  7. Mission A La Kyiv: Zelenskyy Says 'India Can Put Putin In His Place' After PM Modi's Maiden Visit | Highlights
  8. Maharashtra MVA Protest: Minors Had Ruptured Hymens, Says Report; Oppn Holds Demonstrations Across State