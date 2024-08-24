Bangladesh Diary: The Best Of Times And The Worst Of Times

Like many of my fellow citizens, I am hopeful but lack any certainty of what lies ahead for Bangladesh. We face daunting challenges, but we have seen what this new generation is capable of. Now, we need to be patient and let the interim government do its job. Because in the end, it comes down not to a tale of two cities, but a question of two countries: Bangladesh as she is now, and the Bangladesh that its students and citizens hope to build for a shared and brighter future.