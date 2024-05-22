As Pakistan Brings Back Over 500 Students, Parents Of Indian Students In Kyrgyzstan Appeal To Centre

Following the unrest and violence against international students in Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan has brought back over 500 students due to the "alarming situation". As Pakistani students return home, parents of Indian students studying in Kyrgyz Republic have now appealed to the Centre for the safe return of their children.
The Pakistan government issued special flights for students in Bishkek after a mob targeted foreign students, particularly Indians, Pakistanis and Bangladeshi students. While the situation is under control, students have expressed fear and panic and expressed their wish to return.
In India, several parents form Madhya Pradesh reached out Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and urged for the safe return of their children. The parents also urged the CM to reach out to the central government and call for the return of Indian students in Kyrgyzstan.
Apart from the parents, Indian students in Kyrgyzstan have also stated that they wish to return home as they fear for their lives after last week's mob violence incident.
Around 15,000 students from India are enrolled in medical colleges and other universities in Kyrgyz Republic. Of this, CM Yadav has claimed that around 1,200 are from Madhya Pradesh.
The Madhya Pradesh CM further added that the government - state and central - are in touch with the students.
"After a discussion, it was decided that the students should be called only after the completion of their examination. At the same time, we are ensuring their safety. The government is in touch with the students. Hope the situation will be normal soon,” stated Yadav.
On May 13, India and Pakistan issued advisories for students in Kyrgyzstan and urged them to stay "indoors" after mob violence broke out in the capital city of Bishkek.
Indian and Pakistani students in Bishek were advised to stay indoors after a mob began targeting international students. The violence escalated after a fight between locals and Egyptian, Pakistani students.