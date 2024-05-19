'Situation Under Control': Kyrgyzstan Shares Update On Mob Violence, Calls Out 'Deliberate False Information

Kyrgyzstan has stated that all is "calm and under control" after reports of mob violence at university hostels emerged. The announcement from the Kyrgyz Republic comes after India and Pakistan issued advisories and emergency helplines for the students studying and living in the capital city of Bishkek.
As per the official statement by the Kyrgyzstan foreign ministry, the situation is "absolutely calm and fully under control. All necessary measures have been taken to ensure security and maintain peace and stability."
The government further added that around 15 locals were taken in for treatment due to some injuries caused by the violence. However, no deaths among locals or foreign students were reported.
“From the moment information about the incident was received, law enforcement agencies of the Kyrgyz Republic took prompt measures to detain persons involved in the event, both foreign citizens and citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic," stated the ministry.
The ministry further added that the panic due to the situation was caused due to "deliberate false information", especially in the Pakistan.
"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic informs that destructive forces in foreign mass media, social networks, especially in the territory of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan deliberately spread totally false information about the situation in the Kyrgyz Republic that does not correspond to reality," reads the official statement issued by the foreign ministry.
Reports of violence across university hostels across Bishkek emerged. As per these reports, students from India, Pakistan and Bangladesh had been targeted in a serious of attacks.
Initial reports rom Pakistan also reported that around three to four Pakistani students had been killed by locals during the mob violence. However, the Pakistani Foreign Minister and Kyrgyz government confirmed that no deaths were reported.
As per local media, the violence broke out after a fight between local students and Egyptian, Pakistani students. The brawl, which took place on May 13, was seen by locals as a blatant violation of the hospitality accorded to the foreign students staying in Kyrgyz Republic.
As the fight escalated, police in riot gear were deployed at the scenes and several students were also detained due to their involvement in the violence.