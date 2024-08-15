National

As India’s Civil Registration System Gets Centralised, Glitches And Some Larger Questions 

The Civil Registration System (CRS) is a nationwide system for recording key events like births, deaths, and stillbirths, mandated by the Registration of Births and Deaths (RBD) Act, 1969

A woman is carrying her newborn baby and walking outside of the Emergency ward
A woman is carrying her newborn baby and walking outside of the Emergency ward Photo: Getty Images
info_icon

The centralised online portal for registering births and deaths has been experiencing malfunctions leading to delays in issuance of certificates, according to a report published by The Hindu

The Hindu reported that a letter dated August 5, 2024, from the Chief Registrar of Birth and Deaths in Bihar to the Registrar General of India highlighted significant issues with the revamped Civil Registration System (CRS) portal. The letter detailed problems such as slow performance, delayed OTP generation, and persistent error messages, which caused a backlog in registrations. 

It also noted that despite notifying the RGI multiple times, there remains a mismatch between 1,408 registration IDs in Bihar and those listed on the portal. 

What is the Civil Registration System? 

The Civil Registration System (CRS) is a nationwide system for recording key events like births, deaths, and stillbirths. This is mandated by the Registration of Births and Deaths (RBD) Act, 1969, which makes the non-registration of births and deaths a punishable offence. According to the rules, all such vital events must be registered within 21 days.  

The Civil Registration System (CRS) is listed under the Concurrent List of the Indian Constitution at item number 30. This means that both the Central and State governments have the authority to create and enforce laws related to CRS. The activities under the CRS is coordinated centrally by the Registrar General of India, and at the State level by the Chief Registrar and Registrars. The data from the CRS is used to plan policy and effect efficient delivery of services. 

As per data available on the Census of India website, the registration level of births in 2019 was 92.7 per cent, up from 82.4 per cent in 2011. The registration level of deaths had increased to 92.0 per cent in 2019, from 66.4 per cent in 2011. 

Old Parliament Building - null
Centre Introduces Registration Of Births And Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2023: Birth Certificate To Serve As An 'All Purpose Document'

BY Outlook Web Desk

Central portal for birth and death registration 

A central  portal for registering births and deaths came into effect from October 1, 2023, to centralise a process that was otherwise managed at the State level. This centralised database issues birth certificates and shares data with authorities who update important records, such as population registers, voter lists, Aadhaar numbers, ration cards, passports, driving licences, and property registrations.  

To date, 23 states and six union territories have transitioned to the new portal. States such as Tamil Nadu, which have their own systems, are required to send data to the central database in real-time. 

The centralised portal was mandated by the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Act, 2023. 

Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Act

The Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Act, 2023, was enacted in August, 2023 to modernise the Registration of Births and Deaths (RBD) Act, 1969, by creating a national and state-level database. It amended the 1969 Act to insert the clause: “The Registrar General of India shall maintain the database of registered births and deaths at the National level and it shall be obligatory upon the Chief Registrars and the Registrars to share the data of registered births and deaths to such database.”  

The Amendment Act aimed to streamline processes by allowing birth certificates to serve as a single document for various purposes, including education, licensing, voter registration, and government employment. 

The Amendment Act requires designated individuals, such as medical officers in hospitals, jailors for births in jails, and hotel or lodge managers for births in their facilities, to report births and deaths to the Registrar. The Amendment adds that, for births, these individuals must also provide the Aadhaar numbers of the parents and informant. 

The list also includes adoptive parents in non-institutional adoptions, biological parents for surrogacy births, and parents of children born to single or unwed mothers 

In Parliament, Union Minister Nityanand Rai had emphasised that the original Act needed updating to be in line with societal changes and technological advancements, and to make the system more citizen-friendly.  

However, critics argued that the digital birth certificates could inadvertently exclude individuals who lacked access to digital platforms, and prevent them from accessing services. The mandatory use of the birth certificate for purposes such as school admissions and issuing passports to born after October 1, 2023 adds to this problem. 

Stranded On Flooded Road, Woman Delivers Baby In Auto-Rickshaw - null
Govt To Record Both Parents' Religion For Birth Registration Of Child

BY Outlook Web Desk

CRS Issues reported 

Since the rollout of the new Civil Registration System (CRS) in March this year, several technical issues have been reported. District officials in Chhattisgarh said there were significant teething problems with the system, including frequent freezes during birth and death registrations. At times, they said, the system has been unresponsive for hours or even an entire day, disrupting the registration process, according to The Hindu report. 

In a district hospital in Noida, the online CRS has faced persistent technical glitches, resulting in over 300 pending certificates as of August 9, according to The Hindustan Times. The portal experienced an eight-day shutdown from June 18 to 25 for updates, but even after it resumed operation on June 30, users continued to encounter problems.  

Issues such as system errors when saving data, delays in OTP generation, and missing forms for monthly reports have been reported. Additionally, the requirement for Aadhaar e-sign-in during document attachment has been problematic for many users. There are also calls for the new portal to include daily registration numbers, a feature present in the previous system.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. NED-W Vs SCO-W, Women's Tri-Series In Netherlands 2024: When, Where To Watch 3rd T20I
  2. PNG-W Vs SCO-W, Women's Tri-Series In Netherlands 2024: When, Where To Watch 2nd T20I
  3. New Zealand Central Contract: Devon Conway, Finn Allen Opt Out To Focus On Franchise Cricket
  4. Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Jay Shah Says IND Will Not Host WC Amidst BAN Turmoil
  5. Super Over Snub: Officials Overlooked ICC Rule In Tied Sri Lanka-India ODI - Report
Football News
  1. Ligue 1 2024-25 Live Streaming: Schedule, When And Where To Watch - Complete Guide
  2. English Premier League 2024-25 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Matchweek 1 Fixtures On TV And Online
  3. English Premier League 2024/25 Live Streaming: Schedule, When And Where To Watch - Complete Guide
  4. La Liga 2024/25 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Opening Fixture Of Matchday 1 Fixtures On TV And Online
  5. Athletic Bilbao Vs Getafe, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Opening Fixture Of La Liga 2024-25 On Tv And Online
Tennis News
  1. Iga Swiatek Survives On Hardcourt Return In First Game Since Paris Olympics
  2. Jiri Lehecka Stuns Daniil Medvedev To Reach Last 16 Of Cincinnati Open
  3. US Open 2024: Naomi Osaka, Stan Wawrinka, Thiem - All You Need To Know About Grand Slam Wild Cards
  4. Cincinnati Open: Jannik Sinner Passes Alex Michelsen Test In Opener
  5. Zeeshan Ali Resigns As India Davis Cup Coach, Month Before Sweden Tie
Hockey News
  1. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  2. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  3. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  4. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach
  5. Paris Olympics: PR Sreejesh Cites Dravid's Example As He Reveals Coaching Roadmap

Trending Stories

National News
  1. As India’s Civil Registration System Gets Centralised, Glitches And Some Larger Questions 
  2. 'Petty Mindset': Congress Slams Modi For Seating Rahul Gandhi In 5th Row At Red Fort Event
  3. 2 Sisters Mysteriously Die In UP's Bijnor, Father, Stepmom Held Over Suspicion Of Poisoning
  4. Akasa Air Passenger Falls Sick Mid Air, Dies Shortly After Flight's Emergency Landing At Bhopal Airport
  5. In A First, All-women India-Bangladesh Border Troops Exchange I-Day Greetings
Entertainment News
  1. 'Stree 2' Twitter Review: Fans Call This Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Horror Comedy 'Paisa Vasool'
  2. Blake Lively Alleges Justin Baldoni Fat Shamed Her And 'Kissed Her For Too Long' During 'It Ends With Us' Shoot: Report
  3. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection: Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor Starrer Breaks 11-Year Paid Preview Record Of 'Chennai Express'
  4. Gena Rowlands Passes Away: 'The Notebook' And 'Another Woman' Actor Dies At 94
  5. BTS' Jungkook Announces His First Documentary 'I Am Still', Set To Release In September
US News
  1. DeSantis Continues 'Parental Rights' Campaign To Shape Florida Schools, Counter ‘Woke’ Ideology
  2. A Quick Look At The Life Of Famous Amos Cookies Founder And Literacy Advocate Wallace Amos
  3. Hanes Mall Shooting Sparks Brief Lockdown: One Injured, Police Investigation Ongoing
  4. History Of Navajo Code Talkers And Their 'Unbreakable' Code
  5. World’s Largest 3D-Printed Neighbourhood Is Here—But Wait Until You See The Price
World News
  1. As Gaza Death Toll Passes 40,000, Corpses Are Buried In Yards, Streets, Tiered Graves
  2. DeSantis Continues 'Parental Rights' Campaign To Shape Florida Schools, Counter ‘Woke’ Ideology
  3. Mpox Is Now A Global Public Health Emergency. What Does It Mean?
  4. A Quick Look At The Life Of Famous Amos Cookies Founder And Literacy Advocate Wallace Amos
  5. Who Is Ksenia Khavana, American-Russian Sentenced To 12 Years In Jail For Treason In Russia
Latest Stories
  1. WHO Declares MPox A Global Health Emergency For Second Time In 2 Years
  2. Kolkata Doctor Rape: 'Crime Scene Not Touched', Says Police On Claims Of Vandalisation
  3. Punishment For Crime Against Women, Trans Rights: PM Modi's Ambitious I-Day Speech | Top Quotes
  4. Rajpal Yadav's Shahjahanpur House Sealed By Bank For Non-Repayment Of Rs 11 Crore Loan
  5. Middle East: Gaza Peace Talks To Resume; Khamenei Warns Of 'Divine Wrath' If Iran Does Not Attack Israel
  6. DSP Himayun Bhat, Col Manpreet Singh Conferred Gallantry Awards | The Tales Of Bravery
  7. Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut And Others Demand Justice For The Victim
  8. Horoscope For August 15, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign