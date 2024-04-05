National

Govt To Record Both Parents' Religion For Birth Registration Of Child

The proposed “Form No.1-Birth Report” will expand the column requiring a tick mark selection “for religion” of the child to now also state the “religion of father” and “religion of mother”, according to a report.

Advertisement

Stranded On Flooded Road, Woman Delivers Baby In Auto-Rickshaw
info_icon

A child's father and mother both will now have to separately record their religion while registering the birth of the child, according to Model Rules drafted by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

Earlier, only the family’s religion was recorded in birth registers.

The proposed “Form No.1-Birth Report” will expand the column requiring a tick mark selection “for religion” of the child to now also state the “religion of father” and “religion of mother”, according to a report in The Hindu.

24-Year-Old Woman Gives Birth On Train. (Representative Image) - null
Woman Gives Birth On Kamayani Express In MP; Family Names Infant After Train

BY PTI

The Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Act, 2023, passed by the Parliament on August 11 last year says that the birth and death database will be maintained at the national level and may be used to update the National Population Register (NPR), electoral rolls, Aadhaar number, ration card, passport, driving licence, property registration, and such other databases as may be notified.

Advertisement

According to the law, all reported births and deaths in the country are to be digitally registered through the Centre’s portal for the Civil Registration System - crsorgi.gov.in.

These certificates shall become a single document to prove the date of birth for various services, including admission to educational institutions, as per information cited in the report.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma 'Not Happy' With Hardik's Captaincy At MI, Could Leave Next Year - Report
  2. Rashmika Mandanna Birthday Special: 5 Must-Watch Films Of The OG National Crush
  3. Google Parent Alphabet Eyes $35 Billion Acquisition Of HubSpot Amid Regulatory Scrutiny: Report
  4. Sports World LIVE: Nadal Pulls Out Of Monte Carlo Masters; Japanese GP Practice On
  5. Amit Shah’s AFSPA Statement Sounds Poll Bugle In Jammu And Kashmir
  6. SRH Vs CSK, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan, And Bangladesh
  7. 'Kill' Teaser Review: Laksh Lalwani Unleashes A Bloodbath In A Deadly Train Ride Like Never Before
  8. Elections 2024 LIVE: Congress Manifesto Out; Atishi Slams EC Over Notice To Her