Woman Gives Birth On Kamayani Express In MP; Family Names Infant After Train

The woman gave birth to a baby girl on the Mumbai-Varanasi Kamayani Express in the early hours of Friday, prompting her elated family members to name the infant after the train.

PTI
23 March 2024
24-Year-Old Woman Gives Birth On Train. (Representative Image)
A 24-year-old woman delivered a baby on a moving long-distance train in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district, an official said on Saturday.

The woman gave birth to a baby girl on the Mumbai-Varanasi Kamayani Express in the early hours of Friday, prompting her elated family members to name the infant after the train.

The woman was travelling with her husband from Nashik in Maharashtra to Satna in MP when she went into labour between Bhopal and Vidisha, Railway Protection Force (RPF) inspector Manju Mahobe said.

The official said two women travelling on the same coach helped the female passenger, while a male traveller alerted the RPF about the berth birth.

After the train pulled into Vidisha railway station, the newborn and the mother were rushed to the Harda District Hospital for an assessment of their health. Both are doing well, the RPF official said.

The family members of the infant have named her ‘Kamayani’, after the express train, she said.

