Arvind Kejriwal Says Monitoring Relief Work After Wall Collapses In Delhi’s Alipur

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said he was monitoring the relief work following the wall collapse in Alipur that killed five people.

According to the fire department, over 10 people are trapped under the debris and so far four have been rescued.

"A very tragic incident happened in Alipur. The district administration is involved in relief and rescue work. I am monitoring the relief work. I pray for the souls of the deceased," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

Officials said four fire tenders were rushed to the spot, adding the area of the godown is about 5,000 sqr yards.

