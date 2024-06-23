Arvind Kejriwal Lost 8 Kgs In 3 Months In Tihar, Claims AAP

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, currently incarcerated in Tihar Jail since his arrest on March 21, has reportedly lost eight kilograms during his detention, according to a statement from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday. The AAP further disclosed that a medical board from AIIMS has advised incorporating "paratha and puri" into his diet.
The Delhi High Court on Friday issued an interim stay on the bail granted to Arvind Kejriwal by a trial court in connection with a money-laundering case tied to the now-scrapped excise policy of his government. The court is expected to announce its final decision on the trial court's bail order for Kejriwal next week.
In a statement, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said the regular weight loss of the Delhi chief minister is "highly worrisome".
According to the party, Kejriwal weighed 70 kg on March 21, the day he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate. The weight dropped to 63.5 kg on June 2 and further, to 62 kg on June 22.
"The medical board of the AIIMS, in view of the dropping weight of Chief Minister Kejriwal, has recommended to include paratha and puri in his diet," the statement said.
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has got a few blood tests of Kejriwal conducted, it said, adding that the tests for heart ailments and cancer have not been conducted yet.
The AAP said earlier, doctors of the Max hospital had recommended some tests for Kejriwal in view of his weight loss, including those for heart and cancer. The AAP national convenor had sought an extension of his interim bail granted by the Supreme Court by another week after June 2 to get the tests conducted, the party added.
The apex court, which had granted bail to Kejriwal for 21 days to campaign for the Lok Sabha polls, refused to extend it further.