After Setback From HC, Delhi CM Kejriwal To Move SC Against ED Arrest

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Keriwal Kejriwal will move the Supreme Court against High Court's order dismissing his plea against his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the money laundering case linked to excise policy, party sources said.
The Delhi High Court on Tuesday rejected Arvind Kejriwal's plea against his arrest, citing material shared by ED that Arvind Kejriwal "conspired with others" and was "actively involved in using proceeds of crime".
Reacting to the Delhi High Court verdict, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj on Tuesday said "excise policy case is the biggest political conspiracy to crush the party and CM Kejriwal."
What Did Delhi HC Say While Rejecting Kejriwal's Plea
Dismissing Arvind Kejriwal's plea on Tuesday, the Delhi High Court said it is of the view that his arrest "was not in contravention of legal provisions." The remand can't be held to be illegal, said Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma while delivering the verdict.
Besides his arrest, Kejriwal, who is currently in judicial custody till April 15, also challenged his subsequent remand in ED custody in the case.
Delhi High Court said that the chief minister has been arrested in a money laundering case and the court "has to examine his arrest and remand as per law irrespective of the timing of the elections."
"ED was in possession of enough material which led to arrest of Arvind Kejriwal in money laundering case," the Delhi High Court said on Tuesday, adding that trial court's remand order "was well reasoned."
The Delhi High Court also said that courts are concerned with "constitutional morality, not political morality".
Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21 in the alleged excise policy 'scam'. The matter pertains to alleged corruption and money laundering in formulating and executing the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 which was later scrapped.
Kejriwal was arrested by the ED, hours after the high court refused to grant him protection from coercive action by the federal anti-money laundering agency.
On April 1, Arvind Kejriwal was sent to 15-day judicial custody in the case after he was produced in the trial court on the expiry of ED custody.