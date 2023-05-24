Tuesday, Jun 06, 2023
Arvind Kejriwal Continues To Garner Support Against Centre's Ordinance

Arvind Kejriwal Continues To Garner Support Against Centre’s Ordinance

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal has been meeting Opposition leaders across the country to garner support against Centre's ordinance on control of services in Delhi.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.(File photo) PTI

Updated: 24 May 2023 2:28 pm

Continuing with his efforts to garner support over Centre’s ordinance bill, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday met Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai.

Kejriwal is seeking support of Opposition parties against the Centre's ordinance on control of services in Delhi.

The report in NDTV said Kejriwal was accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha members Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha, as well as Delhi minister Atishi.

It also mentioned Kejriwal, the AAP's national convener, will also meet Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar to seek his support against the Centre's ordinance.

On Tuesday, Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann met West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata as part of their nationwide tour to garner support for the AAP's fight against the Centre's ordinance.

The Centre on Friday promulgated an ordinance to create an authority for transfer and posting of Group-A officers in Delhi, with the AAP government calling the move a deception with the Supreme Court verdict on control of services.

The ordinance, which comes a week after the Supreme Court handed over the control of services in Delhi excluding police, public order and land to the elected government, seeks to set up a National Capital Civil Service Authority for transfer of and disciplinary proceedings against Group-A officers from the DANICS cadre.

Transfer and postings of all officers of the Delhi government were under the executive control of the lieutenant governor before the May 11 verdict of the apex court.

