Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann To Hold Roadshow In Gujarat On Saturday

Kejriwal and Mann will arrive in Gujarat on Friday night and the roadshow is part of their two-day visit to the state that's expected to have assembly elections in December. 

Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann PTI photo

Updated: 01 Apr 2022 5:43 pm

Aam Aadmi Party leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann will take part in a roadshow in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Mann will arrive in Gujarat on Friday night and the roadshow is part of the two leaders' two-day visit to the state that is expected to have assembly elections in December. 

Gujarat AAP General Secretary Manoj Sorathiya said, "The two-kilometre roadshow, which we are calling Tiranga Yatra, will cover Nikol and Bapunagar area of Ahmedabad city. Nearly 50,000 people, including all key party leaders from across the state, will take part."

Against the backdrop of vandalism amid a protest outside Kejriwal's Delhi residence some days ago, the AAP unit in Ahmedabad asked Police Commissioner Sanjay Srivastava to take extra measures for the safety and security of the two leaders.

Sorathiya said, "Some miscreants recently attacked Kejriwal's residence in Delhi. We fear some people may attack our leaders here too. So, we have sent a letter to the police commissioner to take extra precaution and ensure the safety of our leaders here."

As per the schedule released by the party, on Saturday, Kejriwal and Mann will first visit Gandhi Ashram in the morning and then reach Nikol area of the city in the afternoon to lead the Tiranga Yatra. On Sunday, they will visit Swaminarayan Temple in Shahibaug area before going back to Delhi in the evening, said Sorathiya.

With PTI inputs

