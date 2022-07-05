Tuesday, Jul 05, 2022
Arvind Kejriwal Alleges Plan To Change Delhi To Full UT, Warns Of Stiff Resistance

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is not able to control the AAP so there are talks that they want to dissolve the Delhi Assembly.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.(File photo) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Jul 2022 7:38 pm

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday alleged there are talks that the Centre may dissolve Delhi Assembly and convert the city into a full Union territory, adding that any such move will face stiff resistance from residents. 

Speaking in the Delhi Assembly on the second day of the monsoon session, he claimed there are talks that there will be no elections here. 

“There are talks that they (BJP) will convert Delhi into a full Union Territory (UT) and there will be no next elections. By hating Kejriwal, you have started hating the country,” Kejriwal said to BJP MLAs in the House.

He said "Kejriwal is not important, but the county is".  

Hitting out at the BJP-led Centre, the Delhi chief minister said, “They fear the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and that is why they do not want elections. Kejriwal will keep coming and going. Kejriwal is not important, but if you stop conducting elections and shred the constitution, this country will be finished." 

Talking to reporters later, Kejriwal said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is not able to control the AAP so there are talks that they want to dissolve the Delhi Assembly. 

“Senior BJP leaders are saying that Delhi will be made a full Union territory and the assembly will be dissolved. But if this happens, Delhi's public will not keep sitting silently. Delhiites will come on streets against the move,” he asserted. 

He further said the central government has unleashed its agencies ED, CBI and police behind AAP ministers and MLAs because it "fears" the ruling party in Delhi.  

“Other parties in the country are breaking away or bowing down (before BJP). The AAP is the only party which makes them wet their pants. AAP is the only party which their (BJP's) two top leaders fear,” Kejriwal said in the House. 

(With PTI inputs)
 

