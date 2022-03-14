Monday, Mar 14, 2022
Arunachal Pradesh Registers Single COVID-19 Case, Tally At 64,482

Arunachal Pradesh currently has 29 active COVID-19 cases, while 64,157 people have recuperated from the disease so far including, three on Sunday.

Arunachal Pradesh reported one new COVID-19 case

Updated: 14 Mar 2022 2:47 pm

Arunachal Pradesh reported one new COVID-19 case on Monday, pushing the tally to 64,482, a senior health official said here. The fresh case was reported from West Kameng district, the official said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the frontier state remained at 296 as no new fatality was reported in the past 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said. The state had also registered a single COVID-19 case on Sunday.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has 29 active COVID-19 cases, while 64,157 people have recuperated from the disease so far including, three on Sunday, he said. The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 99.49 per cent, the official said.

The Capital Complex region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 16, followed by Anjaw and West Kameng at four each, Tawang (2) and one each from Leparada, Namsai and Lower Subansiri district respectively, the SSO said. The administration has thus far tested 12,66,823 samples for COVID-19, including 99 on Sunday, he said, adding that the positivity rate marginally increased to 1.01 per cent from 0.36 per cent on Sunday. State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said that over 16.48 lakh people have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine so far.

With PTI Inputs

