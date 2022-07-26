Tuesday, Jul 26, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Arrest Warrant Issued Against Meghalaya BJP Leader Accused Of Running 'Brothel'

Bernard N Marak is on the run after six minors were rescued and 73 people arrested from his farmhouse ‘Rimpu Bagan’ during a raid on Saturday.

undefined
Photograph of Meghalaya BJP VP Bernard N Marak Facebook/Bernard N Marak

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Jul 2022 9:45 am

A non-bailable warrant has been issued for the arrest of BJP's Meghalaya vice-president Bernard N Marak, who is accused of operating a "brothel" at his farmhouse in Tura, police said. Marak is on the run after six minors were rescued and 73 people arrested from his farmhouse ‘Rimpu Bagan’ during a raid on Saturday, they said.

"A non-bailable warrant of arrest has been issued against Bernard N Marak alias Rimpu. It is a standing warrant issued by the court of chief judicial magistrate in Tura," West Garo Hills Superintendent of Police Vivekanand Singh said.     

Police said Marak was asked to cooperate in the probe but is evading the investigators. A hunt is on to nab him, they said. Marak, a militant-turned-politician, has alleged that he is the target of political vendetta by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and fears for his life.

Related stories

Meghalaya BJP Leader 'Brothel' Case: BJP Says State VP Bernard N Marak Framed, Charges Politically Motivated

In Pictures: The Behdeinkhlam Festival In Meghalaya

Meghalaya's Active Covid-19 Cases Rise To 461


Rubbishing the allegation, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said his government allows police to act as per their wisdom. "Law is law irrespective of any party and whether or not he is part of the government. Unpleasant things have happened and we will let the law take its own course," Tynsong said.

Police earlier said they rescued the minors based on a tip-off, and seized hundreds of liquor bottles and condoms, besides dozens of cars from the farmhouse. Marak is facing charges under different sections of the IPC and the Immoral Trafficking (Prevention) Act, 1956.

The BJP is a part of the state's ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance, led by CM Sangma's NPP. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Of BJP's Meghalaya Vice-president Bernard N Marak Brothels Farmhouse In Tura Rimpu Bagan West Garo Hills Superintendent Of Police Vivekanand Singh Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA)
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Who Is Arpita Mukherjee, The Aide Of West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee, At Whose House ED Found Pile Of Cash

Who Is Arpita Mukherjee, The Aide Of West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee, At Whose House ED Found Pile Of Cash

WI Vs IND, 1st ODI: India Start Favourites

WI Vs IND, 1st ODI: India Start Favourites