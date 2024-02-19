Arrest Of Chanda Kochhar, Her Husband In Loan Fraud Case Amounted To Abuse Of Power By CBI: Bombay HC

In the order made available on Monday, the court said the CBI has been unable to demonstrate the existence of circumstances or supportive material based on which the decision to arrest was taken.

The absence of such circumstances renders the arrest illegal, it said.

"Such routine arrest without application of mind and due regard to the law amounts to an abuse of power," the court said.

The court also refused to accept the probe agency's contention that the arrest was made as the Kochhars were not cooperating with the probe and said the accused had a right to remain silent during interrogation.