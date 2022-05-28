Army Rescues 10 Stranded Passengers In J&K’s Poonch Amid Inclement Weather

Ten passengers including a child were rescued by a joint party of army and police along Mughal road in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesman said on Saturday.

A landslide had resulted in trapping of six vehicles with 10 passengers in no network zone in an area prone to shooting stones near Peer Ki Gali on Mughal road amid inclement weather, the spokesman said.

He said a rescue operation was launched by the army and police around 11 pm Friday and four trucks and two light motor vehicles were found trapped with passengers scared for their lives.

“After reassuring them, the rescue team immediately began clearing the road and subsequently 10 persons including a woman and a child were rescued and brought to Army post Poshana where they were served refreshment with heating arrangements,” the spokesman said.

(With PTI inputs)