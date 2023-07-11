Tuesday, Aug 08, 2023
Another Cheetah Brought From Africa Dies In MP's Kuno National Park

The male cheetah, Tejas, was brought to KNP in Sheopur district from South Africa in February this year.

Cheetah brought to Kuno National Park from Africa
Cheetah brought to Kuno National Park from Africa AP File Photo

PTI

Updated: 11 Jul 2023 9:17 pm

One more African cheetah died in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park (KNP) on Tuesday, a senior forest department official said.

The male cheetah, Tejas, was brought to KNP in Sheopur district from South Africa in February this year.

“Cheetah Tejas, aged around four years, died in KNP due to suspected infighting,” Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF) Wildlife J S Chauhan told PTI.

The feline, brought from South Africa as part of the ambitious cheetah reintroduction programme,  was in an enclosure at the time of the incident, the official said.

