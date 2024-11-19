National

Anmol Bishnoi, Brother Of Jailed Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Detained In US

Anmol Bishnoi has been wanted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Mumbai Police in connection with several criminal cases, including the October 12 murder of NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Siddique and firing outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's home in Bandra area on April 14.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Anmol Bishnoi brother of notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi arrest US
Anmol Bishnoi (L), brother of notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi (R) Photo: X/PTI
info_icon

In a significant development for law enforcement, the United States arrested jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol Bishnoi, Mumbai police sources told PTI.

Anmol, was believed to be living in Canada while visiting US regularly. He and his brother Lawrence are accused to have plotted the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique . Lawrence is believed to be running a global criminal syndicate despite being in jail.

Bishnoi, who hails from Fazilka in Punjab, has been wanted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Mumbai Police in connection with several criminal cases, including the October 12 murder of NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Siddique and firing outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's home Galaxy Apartment in Bandra area on April 14.

ALSO READ | 'Killed Baba Siddique For Anmol Bishnoi': Prime Shooter Shiva Kumar Reveals Bishnoi Gang Connection

NIA’s rupees 10 lakh bounty

Back in October, NIA announced a bounty of rupees 10 lakh for information leading to the arrest of Anmol Bishnoi.

NIA also registered an FIR against nine accused, including the Bishnoi brothers, in August 2022 for being part of a conspiracy to allegedly “raise funds, recruit youth to carry out terrorist acts in the Union Territory of Delhi and other parts of the country” and “targeted killings of prominent persons”.

Mumbai Police is search of Bishnoi

In November, Mumbai police reportedly sent a proposal to the Centre for the extradition of Anmol Bishnoi after receiving information from the US authorities regarding Anmol Bishnoi’s presence in US, according to PTI.

ALSO READ | Baba Siddique’s Son Now Receives Death Threat, Delhi Child Spiritual Orator On ‘Radar’ Of Bishnoi Gang

Earlier in October as well the Mumbai police’s crime branch moved a special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court intending to “initiate the extradition procedure of fugitive criminal Anmol Bishnoi”.

It filed an affidavit “for further necessary action”, which was allowed by the special court. A lookout circular was issued as well in April against Anmol Bishnoi.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Champions Trophy: PCB Rejects Hybrid Model, Seeks BCCI's Reason For Travel Refusal - Report
  2. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Virat Kohli Will Have His Moments, Hopefully Not Too Many, Says AUS's Travis Head
  3. NPL 2024: Fixtures, Broadcasters Revealed For Inaugural Edition - Check Details
  4. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024-25: Shami Included In Bengal's 22-Member Squad For SMAT
  5. IPL 2025 Mega Auction: 10 Big Names Missing From The Player Pool
Football News
  1. Football Transfers: Jonathan David Names Barcelona As Dream Club Amid Lille Uncertainty
  2. Poland 1-2 Scotland, Nations League: 'Never Lost Belief' To Get Lifeline, Says Clarke
  3. Friendlies: Hayes Without Rodman, Swanson, Smith In USA Squad For England, Netherlands Games
  4. 'Everything Going Well': FC Barcelona Midfielder Pedri Gives His Take On Contract Talks
  5. NBA Superstar Doncic Backs Mbappe To Turn Fortunes Around At Real Madrid
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup 2024 Finals: Nadal, Alcaraz Sweat It Out
  2. Emma Raducanu Takes Pride In 'Unheard Of' Achievement; Raring To Go In 2025
  3. Billie Jean King Cup: Swiatek Bests Paolini, Keeps Poland In Fight For Place In Final
  4. Great Britain Vs Slovakia Live Streaming, Billie Jean King Cup Finals 2024: When And Where To Watch Semi-Final 2
  5. ATP Finals: Eight Titles, Two Grand Slams, 70 Match Wins - Jannik Sinner's Spectacular Year 2024
Hockey News
  1. India Announce 20-Member Squad For Men's Junior Asia Cup: Amir Ali To Lead Coach PR Sreejesh's Side
  2. South Korea Vs Thailand Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: When, Where To Watch Fifth-Sixth Place Match
  3. India Vs Japan Semi-Final, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: Unbeaten Hosts Start As Favourites
  4. India Vs Japan Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When And Where To Watch Semi-Final 2 Between IND And JPN
  5. China Vs Malaysia Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When And Where To Watch Semi-Final 1 Between CHN And MAS

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Anmol Bishnoi, Brother Of Jailed Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Detained In US
  2. A Smouldering Wasteland | Life Around The Jharia Coalfield
  3. Stubble Burning Crisis And Delhi’s Air Emergency
  4. 'Global South Most Adversely Impacted', Says PM Modi In First G20 Address
  5. 'GRAP IV Not To Be Removed Without Court Permission': SC Raps Delhi Govt, Orders Online Classes For 10th & 12th
Entertainment News
  1. Nayanthara Vs Dhanush: The Legal Feud Over A Documentary 
  2. Emergency: Kangana Ranaut Starrer Finally Gets Release Date
  3. Tiger Shroff Announces Release Date Of Baaghi 4 With Blood-Soaked Poster
  4. Kantara Chapter 1: Rishab Shetty Starrer Gets Release Date; Will Arrive In Theatres In October 2025
  5. Pushpa 2 Trailer: Allu Arjun Turns 'Wildfire', Has Explosive Showdown With Fahadh Faasil
US News
  1. Some Arab Americans Who Voted For Trump Concerned About His Pro-Israel Cabinet Picks
  2. US: Two Separate Shootings In New Orleans Kill 2, Injure 10 Along Parade Route
  3. US Cabinet: Trump Picks Energy Secy; Elon Musk Asks Public To Suggest Treasury Secy | Latest
  4. Ramaswamy And Musk Vow To Take “Chainsaw To Bureaucracy’| Trump Cabinet Picks So Far
  5. Two Controversial Picks Set Alarm Bells Ringing in Washington
World News
  1. COP29 Deadlock And A Rebuke From India
  2. Canadian PM Trudeau Admits His Govt Made 'Mistakes' In Immigration Policy
  3. Delhi Pollution, Manipur Violence, G20 In Brazil And More | November 18 News Wrap
  4. Some Arab Americans Who Voted For Trump Concerned About His Pro-Israel Cabinet Picks
  5. What’s Behind Saudi Arabia’s Record Death Sentences? 101 Foreigners Executed In 2024
Latest Stories
  1. Election Wrap: EC Orders Removal Of Jharkhand BJP Video; MVA Has Many CM Faces, Says Congress
  2. Emergency: Kangana Ranaut Starrer Finally Gets Release Date
  3. Australia Vs Pakistan Highlights, 3rd T20I: Stoinis Powers AUS To Thrash PAK By 7 Wickets And Claim Series 3-0
  4. South Korea Vs Thailand Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: When, Where To Watch Fifth-Sixth Place Match
  5. G20 Summit 2024 Kicks Off In Brazil; Climate Change, Gaza War & More On Agenda | Details
  6. Daily Horoscope For Today, November 18, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  7. West Asia Crisis: Israeli Strikes Kill 42 In Gaza, Hezbollah Spokesman In Beirut; Pope Francis Order Probe On 'Genocide'
  8. Delhi Pollution: GRAP IV, Online Classes And Orange Alert Enforced As Air Quality Worsens