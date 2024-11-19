Anmol Bishnoi, Brother Of Jailed Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Detained In US

In a significant development for law enforcement, the United States arrested jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol Bishnoi, Mumbai police sources told PTI.
Anmol, was believed to be living in Canada while visiting US regularly. He and his brother Lawrence are accused to have plotted the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique . Lawrence is believed to be running a global criminal syndicate despite being in jail.
Bishnoi, who hails from Fazilka in Punjab, has been wanted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Mumbai Police in connection with several criminal cases, including the October 12 murder of NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Siddique and firing outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's home Galaxy Apartment in Bandra area on April 14.
NIA’s rupees 10 lakh bounty
Back in October, NIA announced a bounty of rupees 10 lakh for information leading to the arrest of Anmol Bishnoi.
NIA also registered an FIR against nine accused, including the Bishnoi brothers, in August 2022 for being part of a conspiracy to allegedly “raise funds, recruit youth to carry out terrorist acts in the Union Territory of Delhi and other parts of the country” and “targeted killings of prominent persons”.
Mumbai Police is search of Bishnoi
In November, Mumbai police reportedly sent a proposal to the Centre for the extradition of Anmol Bishnoi after receiving information from the US authorities regarding Anmol Bishnoi’s presence in US, according to PTI.
Earlier in October as well the Mumbai police’s crime branch moved a special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court intending to “initiate the extradition procedure of fugitive criminal Anmol Bishnoi”.
It filed an affidavit “for further necessary action”, which was allowed by the special court. A lookout circular was issued as well in April against Anmol Bishnoi.