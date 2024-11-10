National

'Killed Baba Siddique For Anmol Bishnoi': Prime Shooter Shiva Kumar Reveals Bishnoi Gang Connection

Shiva Kumar was arrested from UP's Bahraich on November 10. He was absconding after killing the former minister of Maharashtra, Baba Siddique.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Baba Siddique death news
Baba Siddique was shot dead outside his son MLA Zeeshan Siddique's office in Mumbai Photo: File/PTI
info_icon

Mumbai police have arrested the main accused in the Baba Siddique murder case along with two others. Shiva Kumar, who was the one who shot fire on the deceased NCP leader was nabbed from Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich on Sunday. So far, 19 people have been arrested in connection to the murder.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order and STF) of UP Police Amitabh Yash said that Shiv Kumar was trying to flee to Nepal. A team from the Mumbai Crime Branch, in a joint operation with the UP Special Task Force, also arrested Anurag Kashyap, Gyan Prakash Tripathi, Akash Srivastava, and Akhileshendra Pratap Singh for giving shelter to Shiv Kumar and helping him escape to Nepal.

Shiv Kumar had been on the run since October 12, when Baba Siddique was murdered. According to the reports, he used a 9.9 mm pistol and fired a total of six rounds at Siddique. One of the bullets struck him in the chest leaving him unconscious.

Notably, accused Dharmaraj Kashyap (19) and Shiv Kumar alias Shiva Gautam (20) are residents of Gandara village in Kaiserganj police station area of Bahraich district, a senior UP police officer had said after Siddique was shot dead.

Kaiserganj Circle Officer (CO) Anil Kumar Singh had told PTI that Shiv Kumar had gone to Maharashtra to work as a labourer a few years ago and in April this year, he had called his neighbor Dharmaraj Kashyap to work with him.

One of the accused who was arrested by the Mumbai Crime Branch in the Baba Siddique murder case being produced at Esplanade Court, in Mumbai, Friday, Oct 25, 2024. - PTI
Baba Siddique Murder Case: Police Arrest 15th Accused, 9 Appeared Before Court | Latest

BY Outlook Web Desk

The police investigation linked the murder to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. A report by NDTV revealed that during interrogation, according to the police sources, Shiv Kumar admitted that he is linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and worked on the instructions of Anmol Bishnoi, the younger brother of the jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Anmol is believed to be living in Canada.

According to PTI, Shiva revealed during interrogation that he met Shubham Lonkar, who works for the Bishnoi gang, in Pune where he worked at a scrap shop. “I used to work in a scrap (shop) in Pune. My scrap shop and Shubham Lonkar's (shop) were next to each other. Shubham Lonkar works for Lawrence Bishnoi. He made me talk to Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol Bishnoi several times through Snapchat,” Shiv Kumar said. 

“In exchange for the murder of Baba Siddique, I was told that after the murder you will get Rs 10 lakh and every month you will keep getting something or the other. Shubham Lonkar and Mohd. Yasin Akhtar gave us weapons, cartridges, a SIM (card), and a mobile phone for the murder. After the murder, the three shooters were given new SIM and mobile phones to talk to each other,” Shiv Kumar further revealed. 

Shiva further confirmed that they were doing the recce of Baba Siddique in Mumbai for several days before killing him on the night of October 12, 2024, when they got the right time. He said that since there were police and a crowd of people due to the festival, two people were caught on the spot while he escaped. He threw the phone on the way and went from Mumbai to Pune.

“From Pune, I reached Bahraich via Jhansi and Lucknow. In between, I kept talking to my colleagues and handlers by asking for anyone's phone. When I talked to Anurag Kashyap using a passenger's phone from the train, he said that Alinder, Gyan Prakash, and Aakaash have together made arrangements for you to hide in Nepal. That is why I came to Bahraich and was trying to escape to Nepal along with my colleagues. The rest of the colleagues also supported this,” a statement issued by UP STF quoted Shiva Kumar.

Maharashtra MLA Zeeshan Siddique with his slain father Baba Siddique.(File photo) | - PTI
Baba Siddique’s Son Now Receives Death Threat, Delhi Child Spiritual Orator On ‘Radar’ Of Bishnoi Gang

BY Outlook Web Desk

Before Sunday's arrest, the Mumbai Police had arrested Gaurav Vilas Apune on Friday. According to a report by news agency ANI, Apune, who is a shooter, was a part of plan B of the assassination. Apune revealed in the interrogation that there was a backup plan in case of failure of the original plan. He also revealed that Shubham Lonkar was the mastermind of the plan and had sent Apune and Rupesh Mohol (another arrested accused) to Jharkhand to practice shooting.

NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique was shot outside his son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Bandra East. He sustained two bullet injuries on his chest and was rushed to the Lilavati hospital in Mumbai, where he passed away.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs South Africa LIVE Score 2nd T20I: Varun's Five-Fer Powers IND's Fightback As Proteas Stumble To 108/7 In 17.2 Overs
  2. SL Vs NZ, 2nd T20I: Lockie Ferguson Claims Hat-Trick To Turn Match Around In Dambulla - Watch
  3. Champions Trophy: PCB Gets ICC's Mail On India Not Travelling To Pakistan; Hybrid Model Likely
  4. Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand 2nd T20I, Live Action - See The Best Photos From Dambulla
  5. India Vs South Africa 2nd T20I, Live Action - See The Best Photos From Gqeberha
Football News
  1. Tottenham 1-2 Ipswich Town: Spurs Stunned As Mckenna's Men Clinch First Win
  2. Nottingham Forest 1-3 Newcastle United: Visitors Battle Back For Another City Ground Victory
  3. Liverpool 0-3 Chelsea, WSL: Bompastor's Blues Stay Perfect
  4. Manchester United 3-0 Leicester City: Bruno Fernandes Stars In Much-needed Win
  5. Odisha FC Vs Mohun Bagan Highlights ISL 2024-25: OFC 1-1 MBSG At Full-time
Tennis News
  1. WTA Finals 2024: Coco Gauff Beats Zheng Qinwen In Thriller To Win Maiden Title
  2. WTA Finals: Coco Gauff, 20, Pips Zheng Qinwen To Clinch Title For First Time
  3. Gauff Vs Zheng, WTA Finals: World No 3 Calls Chinese Rival's Play Unbelievable After Overcoming Challenge
  4. WTA Finals: Coco Gauff Downs Qinwen Zheng To Become Youngest Champ In 20 Years
  5. India's Ramkumar Ramanathan, Mukund Sasikumar Headline ITF Championship
Hockey News
  1. Women’s Asian Champions Trophy: India 'Trusting The Process' To Bury Ghosts Of 2024 On Home Soil
  2. Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Look To Defend Title On Home Soil
  3. Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Matches Rescheduled To Avoid Insect Swarms: Check New Timings
  4. FIH 2023-24 Hockey Awards: Legendary Indian Goalie PR Sreejesh Named Men’s Goalkeeper Of The Year
  5. FIH 2023-24 Awards: Indian Captain Harmanpreet Singh Lands Best Male Player Of The Year

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Bahraich Violence: Police Arrest Main Conspirator Shakeel Ahmed And 5 Others
  2. Who Is Sanjiv Khanna, 51st Chief Justice Of India; Set To Swear In
  3. 'Killed Baba Siddique For Anmol Bishnoi': Prime Shooter Shiva Kumar Reveals Bishnoi Gang Connection
  4. Ganga Pollution: Even 'Originating Point' Of Pious River Is Polluted By STP Discharge, Says Uttarakhand Govt
  5. Maharashtra Polls: Kharge, Shah Launch Manifesto Ahead Of Assembly Election | Key Highlights
Entertainment News
  1. Becoming Our Beliefs: A Contemplation On Humans In The Loop
  2. In The Substance, Demi Moore Holds The Devastating, Fragile Centre Of A Ruthless Drama
  3. Sharda Sinha, Renowned Folk Singer And Padma Bhushan Recipient, Dies At 72
  4. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
  5. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
US News
  1. Donald Trump Sweeps All 7 Swing States With Arizona Win | US Election Results 2024
  2. After Trump's Win, South Korea's 4B Movement Finds Way In The US | What We Know
  3. Seattle: Man Stabs 9 People In Random Spree Over 2 Days, Arrested
  4. Who Is Susie Wiles, Trump's Campaign Manager & First Woman Chief Of Staff At White House
  5. 'Peaceful Transfer Of Power', 'Leaving Behind Strongest Economy' | Joe Biden's Address To United States
World News
  1. Russia-Ukraine War: Moscow Suffers Massive Drone Attack; Kyiv May Cede Territory
  2. Taliban To Attend UN Climate Summit COP29 In Azerbaijan, A First Since 2021 Takeover
  3. West Asia Crisis: Israeli Strike Kills 17 In Gaza, 31 In Lebanon; Qatar Halts Mediation Efforts
  4. Brampton Police Arrests SFJ Canada Coordinator In Hindu Temple Violence Case
  5. Spain: Thousands Call For Resignation Of Valencia Leader for Bungling Flood Response
Latest Stories
  1. Donald Trump Sweeps All 7 Swing States With Arizona Win | US Election Results 2024
  2. J&K: 1 Jawan Killed In Kishtwar Encounter; Gunfight Rattles Zabarwan Forest
  3. Assembly Elections 2024: Jharkhand Gets Poll-Ready; BJP, Congress Release Manifestos For Maharashtra
  4. Uttarakhand To Implement Uniform Civil Code Soon | What We Know About UCC
  5. Day In Pics: November 10, 2024
  6. CK Nayudu Trophy: Haryana's Yashvardhan Dalal Scripts History With Unbeaten 428
  7. Daily Horoscope, November 10, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  8. Weekly Horoscope For November 10th To November 16th: Discover The Astrological Predictions For Each Zodiac Sign