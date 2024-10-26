Baba Siddique Murder Case: Police Arrest 15th Accused, 9 Appeared Before Court | Latest

The Mumbai Police on Friday arrested a 32-year-old man, Sujit Sushil Singh, from Ludhiana, Punjab, in connection with the murder of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique. This marks the 15th arrest in the case as 14 others have already been taken into custody.
"Sujeet was involved in the murder conspiracy and was informed about the plan to kill Baba Siddique three days in advance by Nitin Gautam Sapre - another accused. He also provided logistical assistance," DGP Punjab police Gaurav Yadav wrote on X.
According to reports from PTI, Singh was taken into custody by a Mumbai Police team and is being transported back to the city for further interrogation. Singh’s arrest follows the earlier arrests of Amit Hisamsing Kumar from Haryana, and three others—Rupesh Mohol (22), Karan Salve (19), and Shivam Kohad—from Pune. Police officials indicated that Kumar is believed to have played a crucial role in both the conspiracy and execution of the murder plot.
Amit Hisamsing Kumar reportedly acted as a key link between the shooters in custody and the alleged mastermind, Mohammed Zeeshan Akhtar, who remains at large. Investigations have revealed that the suspects conducted surveillance on Siddique's residence and office in Bandra West shortly after being contracted for the murder.
Arrested accused appeared before the court
Nine individuals previously arrested were presented before a court in Mumbai on Friday, where their police remand was extended until October 26. Among those presented were Gurmail Baljit Singh, Dharmaraj Kashyap, and Harish Kumar Nisad, all of whom are linked to the murder.
Police suspect role of Pakistan in firearm delivery
The police have recovered a pistol and three bullets from the rented residence of Ram Kanoujia, another suspect in the case. Kanoujia had been living in Panvel for over a year and is believed to have supplied firearms and logistical support to the shooters.
Further, investigation has revealed that four guns, not three as initially reported, were used in the assassination. The police are also suspecting the possibility that these weapons were smuggled into India via drones from Pakistan.
Bishnoi Gang’s involvement
The murder has been attributed to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which has publicly claimed responsibility for the same. Authorities have also found during the investigation that the suspects communicated with Anmol Bishnoi, the brother of the jailed gangster, through social media before the execution of the crime.
In a parallel crackdown on gang activities, the Delhi Police recently arrested several suspected shooters who were allegedly plotting another attack.
Baba Siddique, who had recently switched his allegiance from Congress to the NCP, was gunned down outside his son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Bandra on October 12.