Baba Siddique’s Son Now Receives Death Threat, Delhi Child Spiritual Orator On ‘Radar’ Of Bishnoi Gang

After his father NCP leader Baba Siddique’s killing, Maharashtra MLA Zeeshan Siddique has now received death threat following which Mumbai Police picked up a 21-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Tuesday. The accused man is said to have allegedly sent threat message to slain Zeeshan Siddique.
Reportedly, the accused has been handed over to the Nirmal Nagar Police in Mumbai and is being questioned to get his intention behind sending the text message.
NDTV reported that Zeeshan Siddique's office in Bandra had received messages on Friday evening, threatening Salman Khan and the MLA of death unless they paid a ransom.
It said Zeeshan Siddique's office had registered a police complaint and an FIR was filed.
The Mumbai Police then identified Mohammed Tayyab as the man behind the threats and arrested him.
Earlier, Mumbai Police had arrested Shaikh Hussain Shaikh Mausin, a 24-year-old vegetable seller from Jamshedpur, over a threat message received by Mumbai traffic police's WhatsApp helpline.
A threat message demanding Rs 5 crore from the actor was received on the Mumbai Traffic Police's WhatsApp helpline.
Later, the police tracked down the number to Jharkhand.
Pertinently, Salman Khan had earlier received death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Suspected members of the gang had opened fire outside the actor’s Bandra home in April this year. A few months back, the Navi Mumbai police uncovered a plot by the Bishnoi gang to kill Khan, leading to security enhancement for the actor.
Earlier, Baba Siddiqui, who was also a former Maharashtra minister, was shot dead by three shooters on October 12 near his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Nirmal Nagar, Mumbai. Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang has claimed responsibility for the murder.
Police has said that the three suspected shooters allegedly involved in the Baba Siddiqui murder were in contact with jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol Bishnoi, through Snapchat, before executing the shooting of the NCP leader.
Meanwhile, child spiritual orator Abhinav Arora receives death threat:
The family of 10-year-old influencer Abhinav Arora has claimed that he received a life threat from Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang.
Speaking to ANI, Abhinav’s mother, Jyoti Arora said that Abhinav has not done anything other than devotion that he has to tolerate so much.
“Efforts are being made to do our social escalation through social media. Abhinav has not done anything due to which we are getting threats...Abhinav has not done anything other than devotion that he has to tolerate so much,” she said.
“We received a call message from Lawrence Bishnoi group today where we were being threatened that Abhinav would be killed. Last night, we got a call that I missed. We received a message from the same number today that they would kill Abhinav,” she added.
Notably, Abhinav Arora is a spiritual content creator from Delhi who claims that his spiritual journey began when he was just three years old.