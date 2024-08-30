National

Andhra Pradesh: Police Deny Reports Of Hidden Cameras In Girls Hostel Of Engineering College

"No hidden cameras have been found on the premises so far, but the investigation is ongoing, said Gudlavalleru Sub-Inspector Satyanarayana.

Andhra pradesh hostel hidden camera
Police said that no hidden cameras have been found on the premises. Photo: X/@Bhairav75398007
info_icon

Allegations of hidden cameras being installed in the girls' hostel washrooms of an engineering college in Andhra Pradesh's Krishnan district has sparked protest by students.

Police, however, said that no hidden cameras have been found on the premises of Gudlavalleru Engineering College in Krishnan district.

"No hidden cameras have been found on the premises so far, but the investigation is ongoing, and further details are awaited," news agency ANI quoted Gudlavalleru Sub-Inspector Satyanarayana as saying.

Meanwhile, officials cited in an NDTV report said the camera had been secretly recording videos of the students, which were later leaked and sold to some students.

A group of female students found the concealed camera in their washroom Thursday evening, the report said, adding that the discovery led to a prompted protests by students that began around 7 pm and continued till Friday morning.

"We want justice" chants were heard through the campus as they demanded answers and accountability.

The police arrested a BTech final year student from the boys' hostel, identified as Vijay Kumar, in connection with the incident. His laptop was also seized, the report said.

Over 300 photos and videos from the women's hostel washroom were reportedly leaked, and some students had purchased these videos from Vijay.

