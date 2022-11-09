Amit Shah Says Need To Control Left Wing Extremism

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said the country is fighting terrorism as well as its support system together and a victory is possible only through a decisive fight against both of them.

Chairing a high-level meeting of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) officials from across the country, Shah also said there is a need to control Left Wing Extremism by dismantling the financial and logistical support system.

The home minister said the country's fight is against terrorism as well as its support system and unless it fights strictly against both of them, victory over terrorism cannot be achieved, an official statement said.

Shah stressed on the need to "strengthen the process of information sharing and enhancing liaison between counter-terrorism and anti-drug agencies" of the states.

Shah also reviewed the internal security situation in the country.

The meeting held extensive discussions on various issues related to national security, including counter terrorism, threats from extremism, cyber security related issues, border related aspects and threats from cross-border elements to the integrity and stability of the nation.

According to the statement, the home minister said the central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to ensure the security of the nation by strengthening all aspects of security and in the last eight years, many important steps have been taken to strengthen the internal security of the country.

He said the Intelligence Bureau has made a very important contribution in maintaining peace in the country since Independence anonymously without any expectations.

"We also have to make the country's coastal security impenetrable. For this, we should keep a close eye on even the smallest and most isolated port," he said.

Referring to the circulation of drugs, Shah said narcotics not only ruin the youth of the country but money earned from it also affects the internal security of the country, therefore everyone has to work together for its complete destruction.

"We have to make maximum use of anti-drone technology to stop smuggling of drugs from across the border through drones," he said.

