Amin Poonawala Didn't Share Much Details About Son Aaftab While Renting Flat Near Mumbai, Claims Estate Agent

Amin Poonawala, father of Shraddha Walker murder case accused Aaftab Poonawala, did not share much information about Aaftab while taking a flat on rent in a building in the Mira Road area last month, an estate agent claimed on Monday.

The real estate broker who helped Amin Poonawala find a flat in Delta Garden Complex told PTI the Poonawala senior initially wanted a 1 BHK (bedroom, hall, and kitchen) flat but later changed his mind and took a 2 BHK flat on rent.

"Amin Poonawala told the Andheri-based owner of the flat that three members of his family, including himself, his wife Munira, and their son Ahad will occupy the flat. He told the owner that his other son (Aaftab) was staying somewhere but not with them. Except this, he didn't share any details about Aaftab," he said.

The Poonawala family shifted to the new location in October after renting out their flat in Vasai in the Palghar district, part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

However, they have become untraceable and the flat on Mira Road remains locked, police said.

"Amin Poonawala submitted his Adhaar card, PAN card, and other details to the local police station while taking the flat on rent. He was handed possession of the flat after mandatory police verification," the broker said.

Amin Poonawala made online payment of my brokerage and one-month rent after tenant registration was done, he added.

"He (Amin) had once told me that he works in a tiles manufacturing company in suburban Malad while his son (Ahad) recently got a job in Mumbai. They seemed to be of good nature. We are shocked to know about Aaftab," he added.

The broker said he and members of Delta Garden Society have provided documents submitted by Amin Poonawala to local police.

Aaftab, 28, had visited the housing society in Vasai around 20 days ago to help his family members shift to Mumbai, a society member had said.

He was arrested on November 12 by Delhi Police for allegedly strangling Shraddha at their flat in south Delhi's Mehrauli locality. Aaftab allegedly sawed Shraddha's body into multiple pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence before dumping them across the national capital over several days, police had said.

"Aaftab Poonawala had visited Unique Park Housing Society in Vasai to help his family members shift to a new location near Mumbai," the housing society member had said.

