Wednesday, Jul 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Alt News Co-Founder Mohammed Zubair Walks Out Of Tihar Jail After SC Grants Bail

Fact-checker and Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair was arrested by the Delhi Police on June 27 for allegedly hurting religious sentiments through his tweets.

undefined
Alt News Co-Founder Mohammad Zubair.(File photo) Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Jul 2022 8:48 pm

Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair was released from Tihar on Wednesday night, hours after being granted interim bail by the Supreme Court in all FIRs lodged in Uttar Pradesh against him for alleged hate speech, prison officials said.

Zubair was arrested by the Delhi Police on June 27 for allegedly hurting religious sentiments through his tweets.

Multiple FIRs were lodged against him in UP - two in Hathras and one each in Sitapur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Muzaffarnagar, Ghaziabad, and at Chandauli police station - on similar charges.

"Mohd Zubair has been released from Tihar," a senior official confirmed.

Related stories

Mohammed Zubair Granted Bail In All Cases, Set To Be Released

Maharashtra, Mohammed Zubair & BCCI: All That Are Listed In SC's Itinerary Today

Alt News Co-Founder Mohammed Zubair Sent To Judicial Custody In Hathras Case

The Supreme Court, earlier in the day, ordered the release of Zubair on interim bail, saying "exercise of the power of arrest must be pursued sparingly" and transferred all the cases in UP to Delhi.

The court said "it finds no reason or justification for the deprivation of his liberty to persist any further" and ordered disbanding of the SIT, constituted by the UP police.

(With PTI inputs)
 

Tags

National India Tihar Jail Mohammed Zubair Alt News Co-Founder Fact-Checker Supreme Court Bail Tweet Delhi Police
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

MCX Tells Amateur Traders To Exercise Caution, Stay Away From Options Trading

MCX Tells Amateur Traders To Exercise Caution, Stay Away From Options Trading

ENG Vs SA, 1st ODI: All Eyes On Retiring Stokes

ENG Vs SA, 1st ODI: All Eyes On Retiring Stokes