'I Love Muhammad' Graffiti Found On Temples In Aligarh Villages

Police launch investigation, review CCTV footage; Karni Sena alleges negligence.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
I Love Muhammad graffiti, Bhagwanpur temple incident, Bulaqigarh news
The controversy over 'I Love Muhammad' graffiti and posters had surfaced a few months ago when police in Kanpur filed an FIR against 24 people. Photo: X; Representative image
Summary of this article

  • “I Love Muhammad” graffiti discovered on five temples in Bhagwanpur and Bulaqigarh.

  • Police file case against eight individuals, examine CCTV footage and forensic evidence.

  • Karni Sena alleges police negligence; investigation includes possible land dispute angle.

Tensions erupted in Bhagwanpur and Bulaqigarh villages on Saturday after graffiti reading "I love Muhammad" was discovered on the walls of five temples, prompting a significant police presence. According to PTI, senior police officials, along with forensic experts, examined the sites and reviewed CCTV footage from the surrounding areas to identify those responsible.

A case has been filed against eight individuals, identified as Mustaqeem, Gul Mohammad, Sulaiman, Sonu, Allahbaksh, Hameed and Yousuf, the police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Neeraj Kumar told PTI that the investigation is being conducted thoroughly and that no guilty party would be spared. He added that authorities are also exploring whether a land dispute could be linked to the incident.

Gyanendra Singh Chauhan, All-India Vice President of the Karni Sena, who filed the police complaint, accused local authorities of negligence. PTI reported how Chauhan claimed that police initially detained the villager who reported the graffiti instead of pursuing the alleged perpetrators. He further alleged that personnel attempted to remove the slogans from the temple walls in an effort to defuse the situation.

The controversy over 'I Love Muhammad' graffiti and posters had surfaced a few months ago when police in Kanpur filed an FIR against 24 people for allegedly putting up boards with the slogan during an Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi procession on 4 September. The police action had triggered protests across Uttar Pradesh and other states, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
