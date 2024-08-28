National

Air Traffic Disrupted At Amritsar Airport For 3 Hours After Drone-like Objects Spotted

The officials have said the movement of such objects in the air was reported the first time here and it was a matter of deep concern for the authorities due to the close proximity of the airport to the Indo-Pak border.

File photo of Amritsar airport |
File photo of Amritsar airport | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Flight services were disrupted at Shri Guru Ramdas International Airport in Punjab’s Amritsar for nearly three hours on Wednesday. The services at the airport were disrupted after the air traffic control (ATC) tower spotted a sudden movement of three objects resembling drones in the airspace.

This disrupted the landing and taking off operations of all the scheduled flights during the period, PTI reported.

Sandeep Aggarwal, officiating Director of the aiport told PTI that the incident happened on Monday at 10.10 pm and movement of the drone-like objects was active almost for three hours.

He said the flight operations at the airport remained suspended from 10.10 pm to 12.45 am, after which the services were resumed following a clearance from the ATC tower.

Aggarwal said the airport authorities immediately informed the police after the movement of the drone-like objects was noticed.

The police, however, are yet to find if they were drones and who was operating them, the report said.

The help of the local Air Force station adjoining the airport was also sought in the matter, report mentioned.

The report quoting the above official said the movement of such objects in the air was reported the first time here and it was a matter of deep concern for the authorities due to the close proximity of the airport to the Indo-Pak border, the report said.

The report quoting, SHO Airport, Harsimar said a complaint to the police had been made by the Airport Authority.

The above official as per the report said after the matter was reported to police, a comprehensive joint search operation with Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) was launched whereupon several people from different villages around the airport were questioned but none had any clue about the objects flying around the airport.

Usually when drones move in the air, the lights fitted atop blink, but in this case there was a "single spotlight" as per airport authority, the above was quoted as saying.

The report quoting an official added that an investigation is on in the matter and it is too early to say whether they were drones or some other article.

