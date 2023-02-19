Monday, Feb 20, 2023
AIMIM Leaders Visiting Every Assembly Constituency In Rajasthan To Strengthen Organisation: Owaisi

Home National

AIMIM Leaders Visiting Every Assembly Constituency In Rajasthan To Strengthen Organisation: Owaisi

Owaisi, who is on a two-day visit to Rajasthan, also said that it is too early to announce the number of seats his party will contest in the assembly polls. Assembly elections in Rajasthan are due later this year.

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi
AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi | PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Feb 2023 8:14 pm

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, who has been trying to strengthen his party's base in poll-bound Rajasthan, on Sunday said party leaders are visiting every assembly constituency in the state to strengthen the organisation. 

Owaisi, who is on a two-day visit to Rajasthan, also said that it is too early to announce the number of seats his party will contest in the assembly polls. Assembly elections in Rajasthan are due later this year.

"We have come to Rajasthan to strengthen our party ahead of the upcoming state assembly elections. My visit was pre-scheduled. Core committee members are visiting every assembly constituency to strengthen the organisation," the Hyderabad MP told reporters in Tonk. 

"Core committee will announce on how many seats the party will contest in the elections. It is too early to comment," he said. When asked whether his party has any big face to contest against Congress' Sachin Pilot, the AIMIM chief said, "There are several faces. When he can land through parachute, then we can also."

Speaking about the deaths of Junaid and Nasir who were allegedly abducted by cow vigilantes from Bharatpur and their charred bodies were found in Haryana, Owaisi said, "Both Haryana and Rajasthan governments are not serious. Haryana government is saving the accused. If Rajasthan government is serious, then it should send police and arrest the accused."

