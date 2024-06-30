Neighbour Uses AI To Pose As Man, Dupes Thane Woman Of Rs 6 Lakh

A woman from Kashimira in Maharashtra's Thane district has been arrested for allegedly duping her female neighbour of more than Rs 6 lakh. The accused posed as a man, whose voice she created by using artificial intelligence, on call.
"The accused woman, Rashmi Kar, cheated her female neighbour and threatened her into paying Rs 6.6 lakh in various instalments by posing as a man. Although the victim never met the caller, she ended up paying for the money through digital platforms," the police official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.
During her interrogation, the accused told the police that as she urgently required money, she used the trick and made use of AI technology to change the voice during calls, he added.
Based on a complaint lodged by the victim, the police registered a case under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections and the Information Technology (IT) Act.
AI voice scams are fraudulent activities where scammers use artificial intelligence (AI) technology to manipulate their voices, making it sound like someone else's voice, often to deceive and trick victims into revealing sensitive information or performing certain actions.
In AI voice scams, scammers may use various techniques, including:
- Voice spoofing: Mimicking a person's voice to make it seem like they are the one speaking.
- Voice synthesis: Creating a synthetic voice that sounds like a real person.
- Voice morphing: Altering the tone, pitch, and cadence of a voice to make it sound like someone else.