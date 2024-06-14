Hub4Business

Monk AI: Indian Startup Pioneering AI-Driven Tech Education Secures Seed Funding

Monk AI's vision for upskilling digital marketers on such a grand scale is truly unmatched and it will be especially interesting to see what further innovations the learning from their curriculum will inspire.

One would be hard-pressed to find a field more dynamic and fast-paced than that of Digital Marketing. To survive and succeed as a digital marketer, professionals have to keep up with emerging trends, technological advancements, and the ever growing competition.

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning is quickly taking over Digital Marketing and has worked its way into nearly every aspect of the field. Monk AI’s founder, Abhimanyu Nayyar, recognised the crucial need for upskilling brought on by this development and has since developed a strategic curriculum that benefits experienced professionals and new marketers alike.

Monk AI has developed courses spanning 3 months, 6 months and 12 months. All of their courses are geared towards opening the learners’ eyes to the vast scope of AI in digital marketing and expertly teaches them about prompt engineering, design thinking, augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR).

Abhimanyu Nayyar explains the urgent need for upskilling in regards to AI; he says, “AI tools are becoming more powerful and accessible, and it should be understood that rather than being a passing trend, these tools are here to stay. AI tools will revolutionise marketing and business just the way the internet did. And learning how to make the best use of these tools now, will help digital marketers get ahead and further their career.”.

Monk AI has received its first round of seed funding and is looking ahead with ambitious plans. The first thing on their agenda is the establishment of 40 academies across India, that will teach Monk AI’s curriculum to seasoned professionals and beginners. Monk AI will also be bringing their course to leading universities. Their AR and VR courses will start their pilot run with four universities very soon. Monk AI has taken special care to tailor the curriculum to suit the needs of students across streams like business, law and engineering.

It is remarkable how Monk has not only recognised what the next big thing is, but has also found the way marketers can harness the potential of AI. Monk AI’s vision for upskilling digital marketers on such a grand scale is truly unmatched and it will be especially interesting to see what further innovations the learning from their curriculum will inspire.

Website:- www.monkaiworld.com

LinkedIn:- https://www.linkedin.com/posts/monkai-india_monkaiworld-aimarketing-digitaltransformation-activity-7206991711703633920-zM0l?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_ios

Instagram:- https://www.instagram.com/monkaiworld?igsh=emJjZmc0dTk1bWM5

