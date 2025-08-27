BWF World Championships 2025 Day 2: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

India’s campaign continues on Day 2 at the BWF World Championships 2025, with star shuttler PV Sindhu, seeded 15th, beginning her campaign against world No. 66 Kaloyana Nalbantova of Bulgaria. Meanwhile, HS Prannoy, ranked world No. 34, takes on Finland’s world No. 48 Joakim Oldorff in what will be their first meeting. All matches will be LIVE streamed on JioHotstar.