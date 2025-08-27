BWF World Championships 2025 Day 2: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

BWF World Championships 2025 Day 2 All You Need To Know: Check out the Indians in action on the second day of the tournament. PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy will be the big names but there are more of Indians in fray as well

BWF World Championships 2025 Day 2: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know
PV Sindhu at BWF World Championships 2025 | Photo: PTI/File
India’s campaign continues on Day 2 at the BWF World Championships 2025, with star shuttler PV Sindhu, seeded 15th, beginning her campaign against world No. 66 Kaloyana Nalbantova of Bulgaria. Meanwhile, HS Prannoy, ranked world No. 34, takes on Finland’s world No. 48 Joakim Oldorff in what will be their first meeting. All matches will be LIVE streamed on JioHotstar.

In Mixed Doubles, India’s Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Gadde, ranked world No. 33, open their campaign against Leong Iok Chong and Weng Chi Ng of Macau, China.

India had a disappointing start on Day 1, with Lakshya Sen, the Panda sisters (Rutaparna and Swetaparna), and the pair of Shruti Mishra-Priya Konjengbam all exiting in the first round. Sen lost 17-21, 19-21 to world No. 1 Shi Yu Qi, while the Panda sisters fell 12-21, 11-21 to Gabriel and Stefani Stoeva. Later, Shruti Mishra and Priya Konjengbam were defeated 16-21, 17-21 by France’s Margot Lambert and Camille Pognante.

BWF World Championships 2025 Day 2: Indians In Action, Timing

PLAYER(S) CATEGORY OPPONENT DATE & TIME* (IST)
PV SINDHU (IND) Women's singles Kaloyana NALBANTOVA (BUL) Aug 26, 2:30 PM
HS PRANNOY (IND) Men's singles Joakim OLDORFF (FIN) Aug 26, 2:50 PM
Rohan KAPOOR / Ruthvika GADDE (IND) Men's doubles Leong Iok Chong / Weng Chi Ng (MAC) Aug 26, 4:00 PM

BWF World Championships 2025 Day 2 Live Streaming

The BWF World Championship matches will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. They will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.

