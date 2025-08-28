Tennis

Carlos Alcaraz Vs Mattia Bellucci US Open 2025: Spaniard Cruises To Third Round With Straight Sets Victory

Carlos Alcaraz stormed into the US Open third round with a ruthless 6-1, 6-0, 6-3 dismantling of Italy’s Mattia Bellucci in just one hour and 36 minutes under the lights of Arthur Ashe Stadium. The Spanish second seed, firing 32 winners and showcasing his trademark blend of power and finesse, never allowed the world No. 65—who had impressed with a run to the Wimbledon third round earlier this year—any opportunity to find rhythm. At just 22, Alcaraz continues to look every bit the heir to men’s tennis dominance, and with his current form, he remains a serious contender for the title. Should the draw play out, fans could be treated to a mouth-watering semi-final against top seed Novak Djokovic, a rematch of last year’s Cincinnati final which Alcaraz famously won.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
US Open Tennis 2025 Carlos Alcaraz Vs Mattia Bellucci_1
US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Vs Mattia Bellucci | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, shakes hands with Mattia Bellucci, of Italy, after defeating Bellucci in the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

2/8
US Open Tennis 2025 Carlos Alcaraz Vs Mattia Bellucci_2
US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Vs Mattia Bellucci | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain reacts after defeating Mattia Bellucci, of Italy, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

3/8
US Open Tennis 2025 Carlos Alcaraz Vs Mattia Bellucci_3
US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Vs Mattia Bellucci | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, returns a shot to Mattia Bellucci, of Italy, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

4/8
US Open Tennis 2025 Carlos Alcaraz Vs Mattia Bellucci_4
US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Vs Mattia Bellucci | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Mattia Bellucci, of Italy, returns a shot to Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, in New York.

5/8
US Open Tennis 2025 Carlos Alcaraz Vs Mattia Bellucci_5
US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Vs Mattia Bellucci | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, returns a shot to Mattia Bellucci, of Italy, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

6/8
US Open Tennis 2025 Carlos Alcaraz Vs Mattia Bellucci_6
US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Vs Mattia Bellucci | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain returns a shot to Mattia Bellucci, of Italy, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

7/8
US Open Tennis 2025 Carlos Alcaraz Vs Mattia Bellucci_7
US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Vs Mattia Bellucci | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain reacts after scoring a point against Mattia Bellucci, of Italy, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

8/8
US Open Tennis 2025 Carlos Alcaraz Vs Mattia Bellucci_8
US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Vs Mattia Bellucci | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain returns a shot to Mattia Bellucci, of Italy, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

