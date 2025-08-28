Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, shakes hands with Mattia Bellucci, of Italy, after defeating Bellucci in the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain reacts after defeating Mattia Bellucci, of Italy, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, returns a shot to Mattia Bellucci, of Italy, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Mattia Bellucci, of Italy, returns a shot to Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, in New York.
Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, returns a shot to Mattia Bellucci, of Italy, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain returns a shot to Mattia Bellucci, of Italy, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain reacts after scoring a point against Mattia Bellucci, of Italy, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain returns a shot to Mattia Bellucci, of Italy, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.