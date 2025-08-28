Tennis

Carlos Alcaraz Vs Mattia Bellucci US Open 2025: Spaniard Cruises To Third Round With Straight Sets Victory

Carlos Alcaraz stormed into the US Open third round with a ruthless 6-1, 6-0, 6-3 dismantling of Italy’s Mattia Bellucci in just one hour and 36 minutes under the lights of Arthur Ashe Stadium. The Spanish second seed, firing 32 winners and showcasing his trademark blend of power and finesse, never allowed the world No. 65—who had impressed with a run to the Wimbledon third round earlier this year—any opportunity to find rhythm. At just 22, Alcaraz continues to look every bit the heir to men’s tennis dominance, and with his current form, he remains a serious contender for the title. Should the draw play out, fans could be treated to a mouth-watering semi-final against top seed Novak Djokovic, a rematch of last year’s Cincinnati final which Alcaraz famously won.