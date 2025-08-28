Football

Inter Miami 3-1 Orlando City Leagues Cup 2025: Lionel Messi's Brace Help Herons' Seal Final Spot

Lionel Messi’s brace inspired Inter Miami to a 3-1 comeback win over Orlando City in the Leagues Cup semifinal, sending the Herons to the 2025 final at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Thursday. Orlando had taken a controversial first-half lead through Marco Pasalic, but Messi equalized from the penalty spot after Tadeo Allende won a foul, and later combined with Jordi Alba to put Miami ahead. Telasco Segovia added a late solo strike to seal the victory, setting up a final against either LA Galaxy or Seattle Sounders.

Photo


Leagues Cup soccer 2025 Inter Miami Vs Orlando City Semi-final photos_Lionel Messi
Leagues Cup 2025 Semi-final: Inter Miami Vs Orlando City | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, second from right, celebrates with his teammates after defeating Orlando City during the second half of a Leagues Cup semifinal soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

2/11
Leagues Cup soccer 2025 Inter Miami Vs Orlando City Semi-final photos_Telasco Segovia
Leagues Cup 2025 Semi-final: Inter Miami Vs Orlando City | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

Inter Miami midfielder Telasco Segovia, right, celebrates with Lionel Messi, left, after scoring a goal during the second half of a Leagues Cup semifinal soccer match against Orlando City in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

3/11
Leagues Cup soccer 2025 Inter Miami Vs Orlando City Semi-final photos_César Araújo
Leagues Cup 2025 Semi-final: Inter Miami Vs Orlando City | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

Orlando City midfielder César Araújo, second from right, is given a yellow card as Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi lies on the pitch during the second half of a Leagues Cup semifinal soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

4/11
Leagues Cup soccer 2025 Inter Miami Vs Orlando City Semi-final photos_Pedro Gallese
Leagues Cup 2025 Semi-final: Inter Miami Vs Orlando City | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

Orlando City goalkeeper Pedro Gallese, right, makes a save against Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, left, during the second half of a Leagues Cup semifinal soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

5/11
Leagues Cup soccer 2025 Inter Miami Vs Orlando City Semi-final photos_Lionel Messi
Leagues Cup 2025 Semi-final: Inter Miami Vs Orlando City | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, third from left, scores a goal as Orlando City defender Robin Jansson, second from right, defends during the second half of a Leagues Cup semifinal soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

6/11
Leagues Cup soccer 2025 Inter Miami Vs Orlando City Semi-final photos_Lionel Messi
Leagues Cup 2025 Semi-final: Inter Miami Vs Orlando City | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi controls the ball during the second half of a Leagues Cup semifinal soccer match against Orlando City in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

7/11
Leagues Cup soccer 2025 Inter Miami Vs Orlando City Semi-final photos_Marco Pašalić
Leagues Cup 2025 Semi-final: Inter Miami Vs Orlando City | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

Orlando City forward Marco Pašalić (87) is congratulated after scoring a goal during the first half of a Leagues Cup semifinal soccer match against Inter Miami in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

8/11
Leagues Cup soccer 2025 Inter Miami Vs Orlando City Semi-final photos_Lionel Messi
Leagues Cup 2025 Semi-final: Inter Miami Vs Orlando City | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) looks for a call from the officials during the first half of a Leagues Cup semifinal soccer match against Orlando City in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

9/11
Leagues Cup soccer 2025 Inter Miami Vs Orlando City Semi-final photos_Luis Suárez
Leagues Cup 2025 Semi-final: Inter Miami Vs Orlando City | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

Inter Miami forward Luis Suárez, left, collides with Orlando City defender Rodrigo Schlegel, right, during the first half of a Leagues Cup semifinal soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

10/11
Leagues Cup soccer 2025 Inter Miami Vs Orlando City Semi-final photos_ Luis Suárez
Leagues Cup 2025 Semi-final: Inter Miami Vs Orlando City | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

Inter Miami forward Luis Suárez, right, attempts a shot on the goal during the first half of a Leagues Cup semifinal soccer match against Orlando City in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

11/11
Leagues Cup soccer 2025 Inter Miami Vs Orlando City Semi-final photos_ Lionel Messi
Leagues Cup 2025 Semi-final: Inter Miami Vs Orlando City | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, right, runs with the ball during the first half of a Leagues Cup semifinal soccer match against Orlando City in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

