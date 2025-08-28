Football

Inter Miami 3-1 Orlando City Leagues Cup 2025: Lionel Messi's Brace Help Herons' Seal Final Spot

Lionel Messi’s brace inspired Inter Miami to a 3-1 comeback win over Orlando City in the Leagues Cup semifinal, sending the Herons to the 2025 final at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Thursday. Orlando had taken a controversial first-half lead through Marco Pasalic, but Messi equalized from the penalty spot after Tadeo Allende won a foul, and later combined with Jordi Alba to put Miami ahead. Telasco Segovia added a late solo strike to seal the victory, setting up a final against either LA Galaxy or Seattle Sounders.