James Anderson At 43 Strikes Twice In Four Balls At The Hundred

James Anderson finished the game with figures of 2 for 30. Thomas Aspinwall also took three wickets for the Originals and the Superchargers were restricted to 139/8 in their 100 balls. Jos Buttler then hit a 37-ball 70 to take Manchester over the victory line with 16 balls left

  • Manchester Originals earned a campaign closing victory over Northern Superchargers in the Hundred

  • James Anderson took two wickets in four balls early in the game

  • Despite the win, Manchester could not finish in the top three and thus remain out of the play-offs

James Anderson is rewriting fast-bowling history and establishing new levels of longevity. At 43, the right-arm swing bowler is now playing The Hundred in England and on Tuesday, he showed that even it this age, he can still trick the best of batters. With two wickets in just his first nine balls, Anderson played a key role in Manchester Originals' campaign closing victory over Northern Superchargers.

Anderson had played two games for the Originals earlier this season but the Test great had not been able to pick a wicket. However, in the last match of his team, Anderson showed why he is the only pacer with 700-plus Test wickets to his name.

Anderson's first scalp was former world number one T20I batter Dawid Malan who looked to slog but ended up miscuing the ball high in the air. Jos Buttler completed an easy catch to give the 43-year-old his first wicket in the league.

The new batter Dan Lawrence put Anderson under pressure with back-to-back boundaries on the two balls following up the wicket. However, Anderson trapped Lawrence lbw on the very next ball to get his second wicket.

Anderson is now the oldest Englishman to take a wicket in the Hundred and the second oldest overall. Only Imran Tahir took a wicket in the competition at an older age.

Anderson finished the game with figures of 2 for 30. Thomas Aspinwall also took three wickets for the Originals and the Superchargers were restricted to 139/8 in their 100 balls. Jos Buttler then hit a 37-ball 70 to take Manchester over the victory line with 16 balls left.

Despite the win, Manchester could not finish in the top three and thus remains out of the play-offs.

Northern Superchargers have qualified for the play-offs with a third-place finish and will play Trent Rockets to stake a claim to play the final against Oval Invincibles.

