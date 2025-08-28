Tennis

Emma Raducanu Vs Janice Tjen US Open 2025: Brit Storms Into Third Round Since 2021

Emma Raducanu cruised into the US Open third round for the first time since her 2021 title run, easing past Janice Tjen 6-2, 6-1 in just an hour on Louis Armstrong Stadium. The Brit raced to a 3-0 lead with an early break and held firm under pressure to save three break points, before sealing the first set with another decisive break. From there, Raducanu’s composure and clean ball-striking proved too strong as she wrapped up a commanding straight-sets victory.