Emma Raducanu Vs Janice Tjen US Open 2025: Brit Storms Into Third Round Since 2021

Emma Raducanu cruised into the US Open third round for the first time since her 2021 title run, easing past Janice Tjen 6-2, 6-1 in just an hour on Louis Armstrong Stadium. The Brit raced to a 3-0 lead with an early break and held firm under pressure to save three break points, before sealing the first set with another decisive break. From there, Raducanu’s composure and clean ball-striking proved too strong as she wrapped up a commanding straight-sets victory.

US Open Tennis 2025 Emma Raducanu Vs Janice Tjen_1
US Open 2025: Emma Raducanu Vs Janice Tjen | Photo: AP/Andres Kudacki

Emma Raducanu, of Great Britain, reacts after defeating Janice Tjen, of Indonesia, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

US Open Tennis 2025 Emma Raducanu Vs Janice Tjen_2
US Open 2025: Emma Raducanu Vs Janice Tjen | Photo: AP/Andres Kudacki

Emma Raducanu, of Great Britain, reacts after scoring a point against Janice Tjen, of Indonesia, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

US Open Tennis 2025 Emma Raducanu Vs Janice Tjen_3
US Open 2025: Emma Raducanu Vs Janice Tjen | Photo: AP/Andres Kudacki

Janice Tjen, of Indonesia, returns a shot to Emma Raducanu, of Great Britain, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

US Open Tennis 2025 Emma Raducanu Vs Janice Tjen_4
US Open 2025: Emma Raducanu Vs Janice Tjen | Photo: AP/Andres Kudacki

Emma Raducanu, of Great Britain, returns a shot to Janice Tjen, of Indonesia, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

US Open Tennis 2025 Emma Raducanu Vs Janice Tjen_5
US Open 2025: Emma Raducanu Vs Janice Tjen | Photo: AP/Andres Kudacki

Janice Tjen, of Indonesia, returns a shot to Emma Raducanu, of Great Britain, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, in New York.

US Open Tennis 2025 Emma Raducanu Vs Janice Tjen_6
US Open 2025: Emma Raducanu Vs Janice Tjen | Photo: AP/Andres Kudacki

Emma Raducanu, of Great Britain, returns a shot to Janice Tjen, of Indonesia, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

US Open Tennis 2025 Emma Raducanu Vs Janice Tjen_7
US Open 2025: Emma Raducanu Vs Janice Tjen | Photo: AP/Andres Kudacki

Janice Tjen, of Indonesia, returns a shot to Emma Raducanu, of Great Britain, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

US Open Tennis 2025 Emma Raducanu Vs Janice Tjen_8
US Open 2025: Emma Raducanu Vs Janice Tjen | Photo: AP/Andres Kudacki

Emma Raducanu, of Great Britain, serves to Janice Tjen, of Indonesia, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

US Open Tennis 2025 Emma Raducanu Vs Janice Tjen_9
US Open 2025: Emma Raducanu Vs Janice Tjen | Photo: AP/Andres Kudacki

Emma Raducanu, of Great Britain, serves to Janice Tjen, of Indonesia, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

