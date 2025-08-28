Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, pretends to play the violin after defeating Zachary Svajda, of the United States, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, reacts to the crowd after defeating Zachary Svajda, of the United States, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Zachary Svajda, of the United States, returns a shot to Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, returns a shot to Zachary Svajda, of the United States, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Zachary Svajda, of the United States, reacts after winning the first set against Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Zachary Svajda, of the United States, chases down a shot from Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
