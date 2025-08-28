Tennis

Novak Djokovic Vs Zachary Svajda US Open 2025: Serbian Outclasses 22-year-old To Enter Third Round

Novak Djokovic fought back from a set down to defeat American Zachary Svajda 6-7 (5-7), 6-3, 6-3, 6-1 in the US Open second round. After being pushed in a tense opening set tie-break, the four-time champion quickly regained control with his trademark precision and dominance from the baseline. Djokovic’s composure and experience proved too much for the 21-year-old, as he tightened his game to close out the next three sets with authority. Still searching for his first Grand Slam final of 2025, the Serbian moves into the third round where he will face either Britain’s Cameron Norrie or Argentina’s Francisco Comesana.