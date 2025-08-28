Tennis

Novak Djokovic Vs Zachary Svajda US Open 2025: Serbian Outclasses 22-year-old To Enter Third Round

Novak Djokovic fought back from a set down to defeat American Zachary Svajda 6-7 (5-7), 6-3, 6-3, 6-1 in the US Open second round. After being pushed in a tense opening set tie-break, the four-time champion quickly regained control with his trademark precision and dominance from the baseline. Djokovic’s composure and experience proved too much for the 21-year-old, as he tightened his game to close out the next three sets with authority. Still searching for his first Grand Slam final of 2025, the Serbian moves into the third round where he will face either Britain’s Cameron Norrie or Argentina’s Francisco Comesana.

US Open Tennis 2025 Novak Djokovic Vs Zachary Svajda_1
US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Vs Zachary Svajda | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, pretends to play the violin after defeating Zachary Svajda, of the United States, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

US Open Tennis 2025 Novak Djokovic Vs Zachary Svajda_2
US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Vs Zachary Svajda | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, reacts to the crowd after defeating Zachary Svajda, of the United States, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

US Open Tennis 2025 Novak Djokovic Vs Zachary Svajda_3
US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Vs Zachary Svajda | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Zachary Svajda, of the United States, returns a shot to Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

US Open Tennis 2025 Novak Djokovic Vs Zachary Svajda_4
US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Vs Zachary Svajda | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, returns a shot to Zachary Svajda, of the United States, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

US Open Tennis 2025 Novak Djokovic Vs Zachary Svajda_6
US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Vs Zachary Svajda | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Zachary Svajda, of the United States, reacts after winning the first set against Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

US Open Tennis 2025 Novak Djokovic Vs Zachary Svajda_5
US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Vs Zachary Svajda | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, returns a shot to Zachary Svajda, of the United States, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

US Open Tennis 2025 Novak Djokovic Vs Zachary Svajda_8
US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Vs Zachary Svajda | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Zachary Svajda, of the United States, chases down a shot from Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

US Open Tennis 2025 Novak Djokovic Vs Zachary Svajda_7
US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Vs Zachary Svajda | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, returns a shot to Zachary Svajda, of the United States, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

US Open Tennis 2025 Novak Djokovic Vs Zachary Svajda_9
US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Vs Zachary Svajda | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Zachary Svajda, of the United States, chases down a shot from Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

US Open Tennis 2025 Novak Djokovic Vs Zachary Svajda_10
US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Vs Zachary Svajda | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, returns a shot to Zachary Svajda, of the United States, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

