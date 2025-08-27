Satwik-Chirag Vs Liu-Yang Highlights, BWF World Championships: Indians Win In Straight Games, Ease Into Round Of 16

Satwik-Chirag Vs Liu-Yang Live Score, BWF World Championships: The Indian duo had lost in the quarter-finals at the Paris Olympics. Photo: File/AP

India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty began their BWF World Championships 2025 campaign on a strong note, beating Chinese Taipei's Liu Kuang Heng and Yang Po Han in straight games in their men's doubles round of 32 match at the Adidas Arena in Paris on Wednesday (August 27). The Indian duo, seeded ninth, struggled a bit to close out the first game but eventually recovered to emerge 22-20, 21-13 victors. They had bagged a Worlds bronze three years back in Tokyo and are looking to go one better this time around. Catch the highlights and key updates from the badminton encounter, as it happened.

27 Aug 2025, 07:51:06 pm IST Satwik-Chirag Vs Liu-Yang Live Score, BWF World Championships: Hey There! Good evening and welcome to everyone joining us this Wednesday. We are back with another badminton blog, and this time, it's the ace Indian pairing of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty in action. Stay with us for the build-up and live updates from their opening-round match.

27 Aug 2025, 08:12:18 pm IST Satwik-Chirag Vs Liu-Yang Live Score, BWF World Championships: PV Sindhu Update Indian badminton superstar PV Sindhu eases into the women's singles round of 16, beating Malaysia's Karupathevan Letshanaa 21-19, 21-15. Satwik-Chirag's match is up next, and out they come onto the court.

27 Aug 2025, 08:19:20 pm IST Satwik-Chirag Vs Liu-Yang Live Score, BWF World Championships: Match Begins The Indian pair begins its BWF World Championships campaign. They start off the match with Chirag's serve and earn two points in the bargain.

27 Aug 2025, 08:22:28 pm IST Satwik-Chirag Vs Liu-Yang Live Score, BWF World Championships: Steady Start As is the general nature of elite badminton doubles matches, this too is a fast-paced one, with little breathing space between points. A strong of short points so far and no long rally, as the Indians are locked 5-5 with the Chinese Taipei pair.

27 Aug 2025, 08:29:00 pm IST Satwik-Chirag Vs Liu-Yang Live Score, BWF World Championships: Mid-Game Interval It's a neck-and-neck affair so far. The Indians go into the first game break marginally ahead at 11-10. This could go either way.

27 Aug 2025, 08:35:26 pm IST Satwik-Chirag Vs Liu-Yang Live Score, BWF World Championships: Indians Inch Ahead Satwik-Chirag have opened up a four-point lead in the business end as the score stands at 19-15 in their favour. Their game for the taking now.

27 Aug 2025, 08:40:46 pm IST Satwik-Chirag Vs Liu-Yang Live Score, BWF World Championships: Four Game Points Spurned! Oh, what a comeback from the Taipei pair. They have gone from 16-20 down to level at 20-20. Satwik and Chirag surely rattled and they have lost the momentum on top of that.

27 Aug 2025, 08:42:43 pm IST Satwik-Chirag Vs Liu-Yang Live Score, BWF World Championships: Game 1 Update Satwik and Chirag heave a sigh of relief as they finally leave the 20-point rung, winning two in a row to take the first game 22-20. A brief stutter for the Indian pair but they have done what they needed to stay in control of the match.

27 Aug 2025, 08:49:23 pm IST Satwik-Chirag Vs Liu-Yang Live Score, BWF World Championships: Strong Start To Game 2 The Indians race away to an 8-5 lead in the second game. They are 13 points away from sealing a round of 16 berth.

27 Aug 2025, 08:55:39 pm IST Satwik-Chirag Vs Liu-Yang Live Score, BWF World Championships: Ahead 14-9 In Game 2 The Indian duo goes into the second game interval with an 11-9 advantage and consolidates it, winning three more points on the trot. Satwik and Chirag are now closing in on victory.

27 Aug 2025, 09:00:39 pm IST Satwik-Chirag Vs Liu-Yang Live Score, BWF World Championships: Match Point The Indians stretch their lead to 19-13 and then call for a line call challenge, which goes in their favour. Seven match points!