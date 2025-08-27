Satwik-Chirag Vs Liu-Yang Highlights, BWF World Championships: Indians Win In Straight Games, Ease Into Round Of 16

Satwik-Chirag Vs Liu-Yang Highlights, BWF World Championships: The ninth-seeded Indian pair embarked on their mission to go one better than their 2022 Worlds bronze medal in right earnest. Catch the key updates from the badminton match, as it happened in Paris

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Bhuvan Gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
Satwik-Chirag Vs Liu-Yang Live Score, BWF World Championships
Satwik-Chirag Vs Liu-Yang Live Score, BWF World Championships: The Indian duo had lost in the quarter-finals at the Paris Olympics. Photo: File/AP
India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty began their BWF World Championships 2025 campaign on a strong note, beating Chinese Taipei's Liu Kuang Heng and Yang Po Han in straight games in their men's doubles round of 32 match at the Adidas Arena in Paris on Wednesday (August 27). The Indian duo, seeded ninth, struggled a bit to close out the first game but eventually recovered to emerge 22-20, 21-13 victors. They had bagged a Worlds bronze three years back in Tokyo and are looking to go one better this time around. Catch the highlights and key updates from the badminton encounter, as it happened.
LIVE UPDATES

Satwik-Chirag Vs Liu-Yang Live Score, BWF World Championships: Hey There!

Good evening and welcome to everyone joining us this Wednesday. We are back with another badminton blog, and this time, it's the ace Indian pairing of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty in action. Stay with us for the build-up and live updates from their opening-round match.

Satwik-Chirag Vs Liu-Yang Live Score, BWF World Championships: PV Sindhu Update

Indian badminton superstar PV Sindhu eases into the women's singles round of 16, beating Malaysia's Karupathevan Letshanaa 21-19, 21-15. Satwik-Chirag's match is up next, and out they come onto the court.

Satwik-Chirag Vs Liu-Yang Live Score, BWF World Championships: Live Streaming Details

The BWF World Championships round of 32 match between India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty and Chinese Taipei's Liu Kuang Heng and Yang Po Han will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Sports 18 Network TV channels in the country.

Satwik-Chirag Vs Liu-Yang Live Score, BWF World Championships: Match Begins

The Indian pair begins its BWF World Championships campaign. They start off the match with Chirag's serve and earn two points in the bargain.

Satwik-Chirag Vs Liu-Yang Live Score, BWF World Championships: Steady Start

As is the general nature of elite badminton doubles matches, this too is a fast-paced one, with little breathing space between points. A strong of short points so far and no long rally, as the Indians are locked 5-5 with the Chinese Taipei pair.

Satwik-Chirag Vs Liu-Yang Live Score, BWF World Championships: Mid-Game Interval

It's a neck-and-neck affair so far. The Indians go into the first game break marginally ahead at 11-10. This could go either way.

Satwik-Chirag Vs Liu-Yang Live Score, BWF World Championships: Indians Inch Ahead

Satwik-Chirag have opened up a four-point lead in the business end as the score stands at 19-15 in their favour. Their game for the taking now.

Satwik-Chirag Vs Liu-Yang Live Score, BWF World Championships: Four Game Points Spurned!

Oh, what a comeback from the Taipei pair. They have gone from 16-20 down to level at 20-20. Satwik and Chirag surely rattled and they have lost the momentum on top of that.

Satwik-Chirag Vs Liu-Yang Live Score, BWF World Championships: Game 1 Update

Satwik and Chirag heave a sigh of relief as they finally leave the 20-point rung, winning two in a row to take the first game 22-20. A brief stutter for the Indian pair but they have done what they needed to stay in control of the match.

Satwik-Chirag Vs Liu-Yang Live Score, BWF World Championships: Strong Start To Game 2

The Indians race away to an 8-5 lead in the second game. They are 13 points away from sealing a round of 16 berth.

Satwik-Chirag Vs Liu-Yang Live Score, BWF World Championships: Ahead 14-9 In Game 2

The Indian duo goes into the second game interval with an 11-9 advantage and consolidates it, winning three more points on the trot. Satwik and Chirag are now closing in on victory.

Satwik-Chirag Vs Liu-Yang Live Score, BWF World Championships: Match Point

The Indians stretch their lead to 19-13 and then call for a line call challenge, which goes in their favour. Seven match points!

Satwik-Chirag Vs Liu-Yang Live Score, BWF World Championships: Match Update

They win it at the first time of asking. Satwik and Chirag prevail over Chinese Taipei's Liu Kuang Heng and Yang Po Han 22-20, 21-13 to breeze into the men's doubles round of 16. They follow up PV Sindhu's win earlier and one hopes that HS Prannoy, who takes the court later in the night against second seed Anders Antonsen, can pull off an upset to cap off India's day.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ravichandran Ashwin: The Thinking Spinner Signs Off From IPL

  2. R Ashwin Retires From IPL But Makes This Bumper Announcement For His Fans

  3. James Anderson At 43 Strikes Twice In Four Balls At The Hundred - Watch

  4. Virat Kohli’s Emotional Tribute To Retired Cheteshwar Pujara: 'Thank You for Making My Job Easier At No. 4'

  5. New Zealand Injury Woes Pile Up As O'Rourke Faces Lengthy Spell On The Sidelines

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Joao Fonseca Vs Tomas Machac Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles 2nd Round Match

  2. Ajla Tomljanovic Vs Coco Gauff, US Open 2025: Third Seed Gauff Survives First-Round Scare

  3. Novak Djokovic Vs Zachary Svajda Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles 2nd Round Match

  4. Victoria Azarenka vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Second-Round Match

  5. Emma Raducanu vs Janice Tjen Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Women's Singles Second-Round Match

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liu-Yang Live Score, BWF World Championships: Indians Ease Into Round Of 16

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Karupathevan Letshanaa Highlights, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Ace Sails Into Rd Of 16

  3. BWF World Championships 2025 Day 2: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. HS Prannoy Vs Joakim Oldorff Highlights, BWF World Championships: Indian Wards Off Finnish Resistance To Enter 2nd Round

  5. PV Sindhu Vs Kaloyana Nalbantova Highlights, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Ace Eases Into Second Round

Trending Stories

National News

  1. As Trump Turns On The Tariff Heat, India Is In A Tight Spot

  2. Trump Tariffs: US' Move Cast Shadow On Indian Dairy Farmers, Casein Exports At Risk

  3. The Tariff Logjam

  4. Inside Delhi’s Rohini Dog Shelter And The Controversy That Surrounds It

  5. Big Boost To India’s Battery Ecosystem, Says PM Modi At E-VITARA Launch

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  2. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

  3. National Guard Units In Washington To Now Carry Firearms As Trump Targets More Cities

  4. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  5. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

World News

  1. As Trump Turns On The Tariff Heat, India Is In A Tight Spot

  2. The Tariff Logjam

  3. Ukraine Says Russian Troops Inside Dnipropetrovsk Region

  4. EU Asserts ‘Sovereign Right’ to Regulate Tech After Trump’s Tariff Threat

  5. Trump Tariffs: Kashmiri Traders Seek Interest Waiver, Other Concessions To Offset Losses

Latest Stories

  1. Ukraine Says Russian Troops Inside Dnipropetrovsk Region

  2. August 27, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Virgo, Scorpio, and Capricorn

  3. Trump Tariffs: Kashmiri Traders Seek Interest Waiver, Other Concessions To Offset Losses

  4. Trump Tariffs: US' Move Cast Shadow On Indian Dairy Farmers, Casein Exports At Risk

  5. As Trump Turns On The Tariff Heat, India Is In A Tight Spot

  6. Torrential Rains Batter J&K, At Least 32 People Dead

  7. Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Are Engaged: Here's The Timeline Of Their Relationship

  8. James Anderson At 43 Strikes Twice In Four Balls At The Hundred - Watch