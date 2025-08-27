PV Sindhu Vs Karupathevan Letshanaa Live Score, BWF World Championships 2025: Two-time Olympics Medallist Eyes Rd Of 16

PV Sindhu Vs Karupathevan Letshanaa Live Score, BWF World Championships 2025: Dhruv-Tanisha pair sail into second rd
India’s mixed doubles duo of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto made a strong start to their BWF World Championships 2025 campaign, cruising past Ireland’s Joshua Magee and Moya Ryan in straight games on Wednesday.
Seeded 16th in the tournament and having received a bye in the first round, the Indian pair displayed sharp coordination and control to register a commanding 21-11, 21-16 win. With this victory, Kapila and Crasto advanced to the third round, where they will face a tougher challenge against fifth-seeded Hong Kong pair Tang Chun Man and Tse Ying Suet.
Hello! We are back with another live blog, covering PV Sindhu vs Karupathevan Letshanaa in the Round of 32 at the BWF World Championships 2025. Stay tuned for live updates.