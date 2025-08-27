PV Sindhu Vs Karupathevan Letshanaa Live Score, BWF World Championships 2025: Two-time Olympics Medallist Eyes Rd Of 16

PV Sindhu in action at Paris 2024. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of PV Sindhu Vs Karupathevan Letshanaa's second-round match of BWF World Championships 2025. Two-time Olympic medallist and former world champion PV Sindhu began her BWF World Championships 2025 campaign on a winning note, defeating Bulgaria’s Kaloyana Nalbantova in straight games on Tuesday (August 26) in Paris. The World No. 15 endured a shaky start and trailed early in the first game, but her experience and attacking flair saw her recover strongly to edge past the World No. 69, taking the opener 23-21 before cruising through the second 21-6. Sindhu, who is chasing her sixth World Championships medal, will next face Malaysia’s Karupathevan Letshanaa (World No. 40) in the Round of 32.

LIVE UPDATES

27 Aug 2025, 03:10:16 pm IST PV Sindhu Vs Karupathevan Letshanaa Live Score, BWF World Championships 2025: Dhruv-Tanisha pair sail into second rd India’s mixed doubles duo of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto made a strong start to their BWF World Championships 2025 campaign, cruising past Ireland’s Joshua Magee and Moya Ryan in straight games on Wednesday. Seeded 16th in the tournament and having received a bye in the first round, the Indian pair displayed sharp coordination and control to register a commanding 21-11, 21-16 win. With this victory, Kapila and Crasto advanced to the third round, where they will face a tougher challenge against fifth-seeded Hong Kong pair Tang Chun Man and Tse Ying Suet.