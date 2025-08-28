Us Open 2025: Alexander Zverev And Alex De Minaur Make Flawless Starts

Alexander Zverev beat Alejandro Tabilo in US Open 2025
The German third seed will face Jacob Fearnley after his 6-2 7-6 6-4 win
Zverev now has 112 grand slam match victories
Alexander Zverev booked his spot in the second round of the US Open with a straight-sets victory over Alejandro Tabilo.
The third seed won 6-2 7-6 (7-4) 6-4 in just over two hours, and will face Britain’s Jacob Fearnley in the next round.
Zverev cruised through the opening set, breaking Tabilo in the first and fifth games before serving out to take the lead.
Tabilo provided a stern test in the second as he did not give away a single break point, but failed to convert three chances of his own to break the German's serve.
Zverev eventually went on to win the tie-break before another evenly-fought contest in the third.
Both players won their respective service games before Zverev broke in the 10th, sealing the win with his first match point.
The three-time major finalist will be joined in the second round by Alex de Minaur, after he cruised past Christopher O'Connell in an all-Australian affair.
De Minaur won 6-3 6-4 6-4, breaking O'Connell's serve just once in each set on his way to victory at Flushing Meadows.
Home favourite Tommy Paul also enjoyed a straight-sets win of his own after defeating 22-year-old Elmer Moller 6-3 6-3 6-1.
Data Debrief: Zverev lays foundation for grand slam title
After losing in the Australian Open final earlier this year, Zverev is still searching for a maiden grand slam title.
In his 150th career match, Zverev has claimed his 112th men's singles match win at major events - the most of any player born since 1990.
De Minaur, meanwhile, has claimed a 25th ATP-level match win on hard court in 2025, the most of any player on the surface so far this season.