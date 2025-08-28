Us Open 2025: Alexander Zverev And Alex De Minaur Make Flawless Starts

Alexander Zverev advanced to the US Open second round with a straight-sets win over Alejandro Tabilo. He will be joined by Alex de Minaur, who sailed past fellow Australian Christopher O’Connell in their opening-round clash.

S
Stats Perform
Curated by: harsh kumar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Alexander Zverev
Alexander Zverev beat Alejandro Tabilo at the US Open
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Alexander Zverev beat Alejandro Tabilo in US Open 2025

  • The German third seed will face Jacob Fearnley after his 6-2 7-6 6-4 win

  • Zverev now has 112 grand slam match victories

Alexander Zverev booked his spot in the second round of the US Open with a straight-sets victory over Alejandro Tabilo.

The third seed won 6-2 7-6 (7-4) 6-4 in just over two hours, and will face Britain’s Jacob Fearnley in the next round.

Zverev cruised through the opening set, breaking Tabilo in the first and fifth games before serving out to take the lead.

Tabilo provided a stern test in the second as he did not give away a single break point, but failed to convert three chances of his own to break the German's serve.

Zverev eventually went on to win the tie-break before another evenly-fought contest in the third.

Both players won their respective service games before Zverev broke in the 10th, sealing the win with his first match point.

The three-time major finalist will be joined in the second round by Alex de Minaur, after he cruised past Christopher O'Connell in an all-Australian affair.

De Minaur won 6-3 6-4 6-4, breaking O'Connell's serve just once in each set on his way to victory at Flushing Meadows.

Home favourite Tommy Paul also enjoyed a straight-sets win of his own after defeating 22-year-old Elmer Moller 6-3 6-3 6-1.

Related Content
Related Content

Data Debrief: Zverev lays foundation for grand slam title

After losing in the Australian Open final earlier this year, Zverev is still searching for a maiden grand slam title.

In his 150th career match, Zverev has claimed his 112th men's singles match win at major events - the most of any player born since 1990.

De Minaur, meanwhile, has claimed a 25th ATP-level match win on hard court in 2025, the most of any player on the surface so far this season.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ravichandran Ashwin: The Thinking Spinner Signs Off From IPL

  2. R Ashwin Retires From IPL But Makes This Bumper Announcement For His Fans

  3. James Anderson At 43 Strikes Twice In Four Balls At The Hundred - Watch

  4. Virat Kohli’s Emotional Tribute To Retired Cheteshwar Pujara: 'Thank You for Making My Job Easier At No. 4'

  5. New Zealand Injury Woes Pile Up As O'Rourke Faces Lengthy Spell On The Sidelines

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Us Open 2025: Alexander Zverev And Alex De Minaur Make Flawless Starts

  2. US Open 2025: Emma Raducanu Reaches Third Round With Confident Win

  3. US Open 2025: Taylor Fritz Digs Deep In Comeback, Casper Ruud Crashes Out In Second Round

  4. US Open 2025: Jack Draper Withdraws Through Injury Ahead Of Second Round

  5. US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Outclasses Zachary Svajda To Secure Third-round Place

Badminton News

  1. HS Prannoy Vs Anders Antonsen Highlights, BWF World Championships: Indian Falls To World No. 2

  2. India At BWF World Championships: PV Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag Win In Straight Games To Enter Pre-Quarters

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liu-Yang Highlights, BWF World Championships: Indians Win In Straight Games, Ease Into Round Of 16

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Karupathevan Letshanaa Highlights, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Ace Sails Into Rd Of 16

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Day 2: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Years of Alleged Harassment, One Tragic Day: Who Is Responsible For Nikki Bhati's Death?

  2. The Political Tug-of-War Over Banu Mushtaq Inaugurating Mysuru Dasara

  3. ‘At One Point, You Stand Up To A Bully—Maybe That Time Has Come’: FISME’s Anil Bhardwaj on Trump Tariff

  4. As Trump Turns On The Tariff Heat, India Is In A Tight Spot

  5. Stalin Says Deletion Of Voters’ Names In Bihar Worse Than Terrorism

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  2. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

  3. National Guard Units In Washington To Now Carry Firearms As Trump Targets More Cities

  4. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  5. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

World News

  1. ‘At One Point, You Stand Up To A Bully—Maybe That Time Has Come’: FISME’s Anil Bhardwaj on Trump Tariff

  2. As Trump Turns On The Tariff Heat, India Is In A Tight Spot

  3. Tropical Storm Kajiki Kills Eight in Vietnam, Thailand

  4. The Tariff Logjam

  5. Tirupur Exporters Scale Back Production Ahead Of 50 Per Cent US Tariff

Latest Stories

  1. Ukraine Says Russian Troops Inside Dnipropetrovsk Region

  2. August 27, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Virgo, Scorpio, and Capricorn

  3. Trump Tariffs: Kashmiri Traders Seek Interest Waiver, Other Concessions To Offset Losses

  4. Trump Tariffs: US' Move Cast Shadow On Indian Dairy Farmers, Casein Exports At Risk

  5. As Trump Turns On The Tariff Heat, India Is In A Tight Spot

  6. Torrential Rains Batter J&K, At Least 32 People Dead

  7. Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Are Engaged: Here's The Timeline Of Their Relationship

  8. James Anderson At 43 Strikes Twice In Four Balls At The Hundred - Watch