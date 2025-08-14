Multicap Funds Made Easy: Where They Fit In A Basic Mutual Fund Portfolio

In the ever-evolving world of mutual funds, Multicap funds stand out for their ability to offer broad market exposure through a single scheme. These funds strategically invest in large cap, mid cap, and small cap stocks seeking to blend stability, growth potential, and agility within one portfolio.

Unlike schemes that focus on just one segment of the market, Multicap funds aim to strike a balanced risk return profile by diversifying across company sizes. This built in diversification helps reduce overexposure to any one segment and can work well for long term investors.

In this guide, we simplify everything you need to know covering how Multicap funds operate, the advantages of their structure, and how schemes like the Kotak Multicap Fund allocate across market caps.

Key Takeaways

Multicap funds invest in large cap, mid cap, and small cap stocks offering automatic diversification through one scheme.

SEBI rules ensure that at least 25% is invested in each cap segment , making the allocation more disciplined and structured.

The remaining 25% gives fund managers the flexibility to respond to market conditions.

This mix aims to balance stability (from large caps) with growth potential (from mid and small caps) .

Funds like the Kotak Multicap Fund follow this approach and can adjust tactically without compromising on core diversification.

If you are looking for a long-term investment and want to avoid tracking multiple funds, Multicap funds can be a smart core option in your portfolio.

What Is a Multicap Fund

A Multicap fund is an open-ended equity mutual fund that invests in companies across all market capitalisations large cap, mid cap, and small cap.

As mandated by SEBI, the fund must allocate at least:

25% to large-cap stocks

25% to mid-cap stocks

25% to small-cap stocks

The remaining 25% is flexible, allowing the fund manager to adjust based on market outlook.

This structure ensures diversified equity exposure and disciplined risk management unlike flexicap funds, which have no fixed cap wise allocation.

Key Benefits of the Multicap Structure

Multicap funds offer a compelling structure for investors looking for simplicity, diversification, and long-term growth all within a single scheme.

Invests a minimum 25% each in large cap, mid cap, and small cap stocks ensuring mandated diversification as per SEBI guidelines.

Large cap stocks provide portfolio stability, steady returns, and lower volatility.

Mid cap companies add growth potential with manageable risk levels.

Small cap exposure introduces high return opportunities through agile, emerging businesses.

Reduces concentration risk by spreading investment across various market segments.

Helps generate long term alpha during bull markets while cushioning downside in volatile phases.

Simplifies investment by offering broad equity exposure in one scheme no need for multiple cap-based funds.

Fund manager handles asset allocation and rebalancing, reducing the burden of market timing for the investor.

Works well as a core holding in a mutual fund portfolio, especially for moderate risk investors.

How Kotak Multicap Fund Allocates Across Caps