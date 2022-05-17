Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Ahead Of Fare Revision, Delhi Govt Panel Members Travel By Autos, Cabs To Know Drivers' Demands

The deadline for submission of the report expires this week, the source said, adding that the panel has to finalise its report soon.

Ahead Of Fare Revision, Delhi Govt Panel Members Travel By Autos, Cabs To Know Drivers' Demands
Representational Image PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 May 2022 7:12 pm

Some members of a Delhi government panel tasked with fare revision of auto-rickshaws and taxis have been travelling by cabs and autos for the past two weeks to understand the demands and expectations of drivers, sources said on Tuesday.

Amid rising fuel prices, the Delhi government last month had set up a committee for fare revision of auto-rickshaws and taxis here. The committee is likely to finalise its report by the end of this week.

"For the last 15 days, officials are roaming around in auto-rickshaws and taxis in Delhi to know the demands of the drivers and their expectations from the fare revision exercise.

Related stories

Kolkata Metro Construction: Demolition Of Building Underway At Bowbazar After Several Houses Develop Cracks

Your Favourite Restaurant In Town May Shut Down Due To Rising Food & Fuel Costs

BJP Doing 'Politics Of Riots', AAP Of Providing Quality Education: Manish Sisodia In Himachal Pradesh

"This is being done to gain their feedback on the fare revision since they are the major stakeholders," said a source.

The deadline for submission of the report expires this week, the source said, adding that the panel has to finalise its report soon.

The Fare Revision Committee is headed by the Special Commissioner (State Transport Authority). 

Other members in the panel include Deputy Commissioner and Deputy Controller of Accounts, two nominated District Transport Officers and a technical expert.

The committee also includes members of civil society including representatives from Resident Welfare Associations (RWA), commuters, and students. 

Tags

National Delhi Delhi Government AAP Government Fuel Price Hike Inflate Fares Cab Fare Price Cab Fare Prices Autorickshaw Fare Hike Delhi
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Chinese Scientists Discover A New 630-Feet-Deep Sinkhole With A Forest At The Bottom

Chinese Scientists Discover A New 630-Feet-Deep Sinkhole With A Forest At The Bottom

Why Indian Hotels Don't Want You To Seek In-Room Dining Service Anymore

Why Indian Hotels Don't Want You To Seek In-Room Dining Service Anymore