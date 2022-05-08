Adityanath Reviews Drinking Water Scheme In Jhansi

Monday, May 09, 2022
On a two-day visit to Jhansi, the Chief Minister reviewed the Amrit Drinking Water Scheme at Gulara village in Chirgaon block. Under the scheme, tapped water will reach two lakh rural households, benefitting 11.5 lakh people. Adityanath directed officials to expedite the project. In Bundelkhand, the drinking water project is being implemented at a cost of Rs 10,000 crore.

Updated: 08 May 2022 10:39 pm

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed the progress of a drinking water scheme at a village in the Jhansi district on Sunday and directed officials to complete the work on time. He also visited Maa Pitambara Peeth in Datia district of neighbouring Madhya Pradesh and offered prayers to Khandeshwar Mahadev. Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra welcomed Adityanath at the temple premises.

On a two-day visit to Jhansi, the Chief Minister reviewed the Amrit Drinking Water Scheme at Gulara village in Chirgaon block. Under the scheme, tapped water will reach two lakh rural households, benefitting 11.5 lakh people. Adityanath directed officials to expedite the project. In Bundelkhand, the drinking water project is being implemented at a cost of Rs 10,000 crore.

Since August 2019, the central government in partnership with states is implementing the Jal Jeevan Mission-Har Ghar Jal to supply tap water to every rural household in the country by 2024. The Chief Minister also inspected a cow shelter. He directed the officers present to ensure there is no stray cattle and that all are housed in cowsheds.

-With PTI Input

