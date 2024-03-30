AAP Alleges Connection Between Excise Policy Scam Witness And BJP, Challenges ED To Investigate

The Aam Aadmi Party has alleged a connection between witnesses in the Delhi liquor policy case and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
During a press conference, senior AAP leaders and Delhi ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj revealed that Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, whose son Raghava Magunta Reddy was arrested by ED in connection with the liquor policy case, has been nominated as a candidate by the BJP's ally, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
AAP leaders challenged the ED to initiate an investigation into this alleged connection, questioning the agency's independence.
"I challenge the ED if it is an independent agency to bring in record this connection and probe it," Atishi stated during the press conference, highlighting the BJP's purported ties with the 'South Lobby' of liquor traders.
The AAP leaders also asserted that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest by the ED was based on statements provided by witnesses, including the Maguntas. Kejriwal has been in ED custody since March 21 and is expected to remain so until April 1.
Furthermore, Atishi alleged that another witness, Sarath Reddy, had reportedly transferred Rs 55 crore to the BJP through electoral bonds, strengthening the claim of the party's connection with the 'South Lobby'.
Accusing the ED of coercion, Atishi claimed that the agency had been "torturing" witnesses until they provided statements against Kejriwal.
In response to the ED's interrogation of Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot, Atishi stated that more AAP leaders might be summoned, expressing readiness to face any legal proceedings. "They may summon me, Bharadwaj, and other AAP leaders and arrest us, but we are not scared of going to jail," she declared.
Terming Kejriwal's arrest as an "assault on democracy," Atishi emphasised that the INDIA bloc had opposed it. The BJP, however, remained silent on AAP's allegations at the time of the reporting.
Meanwhile, the INDIA bloc announced plans for a 'maha rally' at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on March 31 (Sunday) to protest Kejriwal's arrest. Leaders from various parties, including AAP, Congress, and Trinamool Congress, are expected to participate in the rally.