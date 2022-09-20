Tuesday, Sep 20, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

19-Year-Old Injured As Fortuner Rams Into Several Vehicles In Central Delhi, Driver Held

The accident was captured on CCTV camera. The footage of the incident shows that the driver Sudhir Jain's Fortuner car hit the bike after which it rammed into three-four more vehicles. 

Representational Image
Representational Image PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Sep 2022 9:46 am

A 19-year-old man was injured after a car rammed into his bike in central Delhi's Karol Bagh on Monday, police said. 

After hitting the bike, the car hit several other vehicles parked on the side of the road, police said, adding that the driver, identified as Sudhir Jain, was apprehended from the spot. 

The vehicle hit a two-wheeler following which Himanshu sustained injuries. His condition is stated to be stable, a senior police officer said.

The accident was captured on CCTV camera. The footage of the incident shows Jain's Fortuner car hitting the bike after which it rammed into three-four more vehicles. 

Jain was sent for medical examination to ascertain whether he was under the influence of alcohol, the officer said.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor denied that Jain was a member of his party.

"He was a member of Delhi BJP's Traders cell around 2008-09 after which he quit politics and stopped taking part in party programmes," Kapoor said. 

Related stories

More Than 59,000 Killed In Accidents On Maharashtra Roads In Less Than Five Years

Cyrus Mistry Died Due To Multiple Injuries And Thorax Trauma Following Car Accident, Reveals Autopsy Report

9 Killed, 15 Injured In Road Accident In Karnataka

Tags

National Delhi Central Delhi Car Accident Driver CCTV Footage Of Accident
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

‘Dahan’ On Disney+ Hotstar Review: Brilliant Writing Of Tisca Chopra’s Supernatural Thriller Keeps You On Tenterhooks

‘Dahan’ On Disney+ Hotstar Review: Brilliant Writing Of Tisca Chopra’s Supernatural Thriller Keeps You On Tenterhooks

8-Foot-Long Python Swallows Goat In Jharkhand’s Tiger Reserve, Rescued

8-Foot-Long Python Swallows Goat In Jharkhand’s Tiger Reserve, Rescued