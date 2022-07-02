Saturday, Jul 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

678 New Covid-19 Cases, Two More Deaths In Delhi; Positivity Rate 3.98 Per Cent

Delhi has reported a few cases of BA.4 and BA.5 variants of Omicron, which are highly transmissible, but experts have said there is no need to panic as they don't cause severe infection.

undefined
COVID-19 cases in Delhi Reuters

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Jul 2022 8:42 pm

Delhi on Saturday recorded 678 fresh Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.98 per cent, while two more people succumbed to the viral disease, according to data shared by the health department here. Delhi on Friday had logged 813 fresh Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 5.30 per cent, and three fatalities.

This is the third consecutive day when the daily case count is less than 1,000. With these fresh infections and fatalities, Delhi's caseload climbed to 19,36,365 and the death toll increased to 26,266, the health department bulletin said.

Related stories

Jammu and Kashmir Logs 74 Covid-19 Cases

Covid-19 Update: India Records 17,092 Fresh Infections, Active Cases Rise To 1,09,568

Active Covid-19 Cases Surge To 12,158 In Tamil Nadu

The fresh cases on Saturday came out of 17,037 tests conducted the previous day, it said. Delhi on Thursday had reported 865 Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 4.45 per cent and zero death. The city recorded 1,109 cases on Wednesday with a positivity rate of 5.87 per cent and one death.

On Tuesday, the capital logged 874 fresh Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 5.18 per cent and four deaths. Of the 9,498 beds for Covid-19 patients in Delhi hospitals, only 224 were occupied on Saturday, down from 239 a day ago. Beds at Covid care centres and Covid health centres are lying vacant, the bulletin said. The number of active cases in Delhi stands at 3,410, down from 3,703 a day ago. As many as 2,534 patients are under home isolation, it said. There are 385 containment zones in Delhi, it added.

Delhi has reported a few cases of BA.4 and BA.5 variants of Omicron, which are highly transmissible, but experts have said there is no need to panic as they don't cause severe infection. The number of daily Covid-19 cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 during the third wave of the pandemic. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccine New Delhi Delhi Health Department Covid-19 Health Centres BA.4 And BA.5 Variants Omicron Covid-19 Cases
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

England Vs India: 'Suspended' Old Trafford Test Rescheduled To July 2022

England Vs India: 'Suspended' Old Trafford Test Rescheduled To July 2022

ENG Vs IND, Live Scores, 5th Test, Day 1: India Lose Shubman Gill After James Anderson Strikes Early

ENG Vs IND, Live Scores, 5th Test, Day 1: India Lose Shubman Gill After James Anderson Strikes Early