Sunday, Feb 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

6,757 fresh COVID-19 cases, 524 deaths in Kerala

With 17,086 more people recovering from the virus since Friday, the total recoveries reached 63,23,697.

6,757 fresh COVID-19 cases, 524 deaths in Kerala
Kerala records new COVID-19 cases

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Feb 2022 9:50 pm

Kerala on Saturday reported 6,757 fresh COVID-19 cases and 524 fatalities and took the caseload to 64,63,563 and 64,053 respectively. Of the deaths, 16 were reported in the last 24 hours, 96 occurred in the last few days but were not recorded due to late receipt of documents and 412 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, said a press release.

With 17,086 more people recovering from the virus since Friday, the total recoveries reached 63,23,697. As the number of recoveries were more than the new cases, the active cases dropped to 75,017, the release said.

A total of 62,301 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. Among the 14 districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest with  1,462 cases, Thiruvananthapuram (750) and Kozhikode (653), the release said.

Related stories

Arunachal Logs 44 New COVID-19 Cases, One More Fatality

India Logs 22,270 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 325 Deaths

80 Per Cent Of India's Adults Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19: Mandaviya

Of the new cases, 50 were health workers, 44 from outside the State and 6,314 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 349, the release said. There are currently 1,80,392 under surveillance in various districts, of whom  1,76,266  are in home or institutional quarantine and 4,126 in hospitals, the release said.

With PTI Inputs

Tags

National COVID-19 Active Covid Cases Covid-19 Cases COVID Restrictions Covid-19 India Kerala Kerala Thiruvananthapuram
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Bengal Guv Returns Recommendation For Convening Assembly Session, Says Norms Not Followed

Bengal Guv Returns Recommendation For Convening Assembly Session, Says Norms Not Followed

Rs 770 Cr Set Aside For Promoting Forestry: Haryana Guv

Assembly Elections: All 117 Seats In Punjab, 59 In UP To Go To Polls On Sunday

2 Army Men, Terrorist Killed In Encounter In J-K's Shopian

Send Applications To Obtain Consent To Establish, Operate By March 10: DPCC To Industries

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A student wearing a headscarf arrives to attend the classes at Desheeya Vidhyashala Samithi PU College in Shivamogga. The Karnataka Government announced for the re-opening of the PU colleges for students following the High Court's interim order restraining students from wearing religious symbols inside the classroom.

Stand-Off Heads Towards Stalemate, And A Possible Climb-Down

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and his wife Durga Stalin show their fingers marked with indelible ink, after casting their votes during the local body elections, outside a polling booth, in Chennai.

DMK Eyes Full-Spectrum Dominance

Waves crash against the sea wall and Porthcawl Lighthouse in Porthcawl, Bridgend, Wales, Britain, as Storm Eunice makes landfall. Millions of Britons are being urged to cancel travel plans and stay indoors amid fears of high winds and flying debris as the second major storm this week prompted a rare “red” weather warning across southern England.

Storm Over Brittania

In this photo, suspected militants who were produced by crime branch for their alleged involvement in 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts. A special court awarded the death sentence to 38 convicts for their involvement in the blasts on Feb. 18, 2022.

Capital Punishment For Ahmedabad Serial Blasts

India's captain Rohit Sharma, center, gestures as he and teammates walk off the field after their win in the second Twenty20 international cricket match against West Indies in Kolkata.

IND Vs WI, 2nd T20I: India Beat West Indies By Eight Runs, Seal Series

A man walks among the ruins of the old village of Vilar, submerged since 1954 when a hydropower dam flooded the valley, that have risen above the waters of the Zezere River due to drought near Pampilhosa da Serra in central Portugal.

Severe Drought Conditions In Portugal